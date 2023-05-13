Constituency No.223 Chamarajanagar (Chamarajanagara, CH Nagar) (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chamarajnagar (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Chamarajanagar is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chamarajanagara, CH Nagar) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamarajanagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chamarajanagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 223. Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,142 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,832 were male and 1,03,294 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamarajanagar in 2023 is 1024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,142 eligible electors, of which 1,01,675 were male, 1,04,471 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,873 eligible electors, of which 94,085 were male, 92,788 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,315 eligible electors, of which 86,822 were male, 84,493 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamarajanagar in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 24 service voters registered in the constituency and 22 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C Puttarangashetty of INC won in this seat defeating K R Mallikarjunappa of KJP by a margin of 4,913 which was 2.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C Puttarangashetty of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.R.Mallikarjunappa of KJP by a margin of 11,196 votes which was 7.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.09% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C Puttarangashetty of INC won this seat beating M.Mahadev of BJP by a margin of 2,612 votes which was 2.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 223. Chamarajanagar Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chamarajanagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamarajanagar are: Vatal Nagaraj (KCVP); V Somanna (BJP); Prasanna Kumar B (KPPRP); P Gurusiddappa (BBPA); Ningaraju (IND); Nagesha K (IND); Mallikarjuna Swamy A M (JDS); M Nagendra Babu (KJP); Ha Ra Mahesh (BSP); H C Mahesh Kumar (SKPA); G M Gadkar (SJPK); Dr Guruprasad (AAP); C L Srinivas Shasthti (KRS); C Puttarangashetty (INC); Abhilash K (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 78.59% in 2013 and 72.35% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.41% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chamarajanagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chamarajanagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.223. Chamarajanagar comprises of the following areas of Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chamarajanagar constituency, which are: Gundlupet, Varuna, Kollegal, Hanur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Erode District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Chamarajanagar:

The geographic coordinates of Chamarajanagar is: 11°52’14.5"N 76°58’35.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chamarajanagar

List of candidates contesting from Chamarajanagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vatal Nagaraj

Party: KCVP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V Somanna

Party: BJP

Profession: Karnataka Vidhana Sabha Sadhasyaru No 166 Govindarajanagar Vidhana Sabha Field House and Mulagala MLA karnataka government

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 48.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 31.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Prasanna Kumar B

Party: KPPRP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 54 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Candidate name: P Gurusiddappa

Party: BBPA

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 28.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ningaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 73.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 64.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagesha K

Party: IND

Profession: Librarian

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjuna Swamy A M

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 57.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: M Nagendra Babu

Party: KJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ha Ra Mahesh

Party: BSP

Profession: Private Teacher, Christ PU College Residential, Bengaluru

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 57.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 31.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: H C Mahesh Kumar

Party: SKPA

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G M Gadkar

Party: SJPK

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 26000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Guruprasad

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture, Business, Firtilizer-Pesticide Dealer, Drip Irrigation Equipment Dealer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 82.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: C L Srinivas Shasthti

Party: KRS

Profession: Priests

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C Puttarangashetty

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 14.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12.9 crore

Self income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 76.1 lakh

Candidate name: Abhilash K

Party: UPP

Profession: Mechanical operator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.