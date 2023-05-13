Constituency No.215 Chamundeshwari (ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Chamundeshwari is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamundeshwari election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chamundeshwari and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 215. Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,46,616 were male and 1,42,490 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamundeshwari in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors, of which 1,49,926 were male, 1,45,882 female and 35 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,44,557 eligible electors, of which 1,22,270 were male, 1,22,270 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,974 eligible electors, of which 1,14,118 were male, 1,09,856 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamundeshwari in 2018 was 27. In 2013, there were 74 service voters registered in the constituency and 57 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G T Devegowda of JDS won in this seat defeating Siddaramaiah of INC by a margin of 36,042 which was 15.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 53.62% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G T Deve Gowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating M. Sathyanarayana of INC by a margin of 7,103 votes which was 4.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.87% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Sathyanarayana of INC won this seat beating C.N.Manjegowda of BJP by a margin of 14,299 votes which was 9.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 215. Chamundeshwari Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chamundeshwari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari are: Suresh (IND); Siddegowda (IND); Shivanna B (KPPRP); S Siddegowda (INC); S Harisha (UPP); M S Praveen (KRS); M Rangaswamy (IND); M Nagaraju (IND); M M Mahesha Gowda (IND); Kiran Nagesh Kalyani (AAP); Kaveesh Gowda V (BJP); Jayashankara J (Shyam) (BSP); G T Devegowda (JDS); G M Mahadeva (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.27%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.48%, while it was 74.23% in 2013 and 67.04% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.21000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chamundeshwari went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chamundeshwari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.215. Chamundeshwari comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chamundeshwari constituency, which are: Krishnarajanagara, Hunasuru, Heggadadevankote, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Varuna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chamundeshwari:

The geographic coordinates of Chamundeshwari is: 12°17’13.9"N 76°34’56.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chamundeshwari

List of candidates contesting from Chamundeshwari Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suresh

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddegowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 51.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanna B

Party: KPPRP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 57.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Candidate name: S Siddegowda

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Literate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 23.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21 crore

Self income: Rs 15.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.6 lakh

Candidate name: S Harisha

Party: UPP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M S Praveen

Party: KRS

Profession: Structural Engineer & chartered Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Candidate name: M Rangaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: KSRTC Retried Conductor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Nagaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 61.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 63850

Total income: Rs 63850

Candidate name: M M Mahesha Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiran Nagesh Kalyani

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employeed

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kaveesh Gowda V

Party: BJP

Profession: Legal Profession, Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Jayashankara J (Shyam)

Party: BSP

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G T Devegowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 22.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.4 crore

Self income: Rs 60.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 70.9 lakh

Candidate name: G M Mahadeva

Party: IND

Profession: Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.