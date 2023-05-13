Constituency No.185 Channapatna (ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Ramanagaram (ರಾಮನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Channapatna is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Channapatna election result and you can click here for compact election results of Channapatna and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 185. Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Channapatna Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,448 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,167 were male and 1,10,272 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Channapatna in 2023 is 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,448 eligible electors, of which 1,06,569 were male, 1,11,028 female and 9 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,769 eligible electors, of which 97,784 were male, 1,00,980 female and 5 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,793 eligible electors, of which 90,882 were male, 92,911 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Channapatna in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency and 15 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H D Kumara Swamy of JDS won in this seat defeating C P Yogeeshwara of JDS by a margin of 21,530 which was 11.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 46.55% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, C P Yogeshwara of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anitha Kumaraswamy of JDS by a margin of 6,464 votes which was 3.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.53% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, C P Yogeshwara of INC won this seat beating M C Ashwath of JDS by a margin of 4,930 votes which was 3.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.31% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 185. Channapatna Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Channapatna:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Channapatna are: Syed Javeed (IMP); Shyamala (KRS); Shivaramashetty D (IND); Prajaakeeya Abhishek S (UPP); Pradeep T V (IND); Kumara Swamy A C (IND); H D Kumaraswamy (JDS); Girish L (SP); Gangadhar S (INC); G Chandrashekaraiah (BSP); C P Sharath Chandra (AAP); C P Yogeshwara (BJP); C M Shabaz Khan (YEPA); Andanaiah (IND); Krishna A (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.87%, while it was 84.78% in 2013 and 78.15% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.64% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Channapatna went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Channapatna constituency:
Assembly constituency No.185. Channapatna comprises of the following areas of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka:
A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Channapatna constituency, which are: Maddur, Kunigal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Malavalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Channapatna:
The geographic coordinates of Channapatna is: 12°37’46.9"N 77°10’52.3"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Channapatna
List of candidates contesting from Channapatna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Syed Javeed
Party: IMP
Profession: Toys Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 90.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shyamala
Party: KRS
Profession: Flower Decoration
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 30
Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 25.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shivaramashetty D
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 28
Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Prajaakeeya Abhishek S
Party: UPP
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 26
Total assets: Rs 20494
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 20494
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Pradeep T V
Party: IND
Profession: Senior Accountant
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 14.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Kumara Swamy A C
Party: IND
Profession: Software Engineer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 20 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh
Candidate name: H D Kumaraswamy
Party: JDS
Profession: Public Serviant and Agriculturist
Number of criminal cases: 5
Education: Graduate
Age: 64
Total assets: Rs 189.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 76.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 96.4 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 92.8 crore
Self income: Rs 52.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 1.8 crore
Candidate name: Girish L
Party: SP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 27.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gangadhar S
Party: INC
Profession: Elelctrical Contractor and Entrepreneur
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Others
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 27.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 18.5 crore
Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh
Candidate name: G Chandrashekaraiah
Party: BSP
Profession: Photographer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 59
Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: C P Sharath Chandra
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculturist Social Worker & Business Men
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 67
Total assets: Rs 94.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 24.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 69.5 crore
Self income: Rs 13.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 13.9 crore
Candidate name: C P Yogeshwara
Party: BJP
Profession: Self Employed
Number of criminal cases: 10
Education: Graduate
Age: 59
Total assets: Rs 35.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 16.3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 27.7 crore
Self income: Rs 41.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 52 lakh
Candidate name: C M Shabaz Khan
Party: YEPA
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 29
Total assets: Rs 11500
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 11500
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Andanaiah
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 43.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Krishna A
Party: IND
Profession:
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education:
Age: 56
Total assets:
Liabilities:
Gender: Male
Moveable assets:
Immovable assets:
Self income:
Total income: .