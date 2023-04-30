'Charm of Lord Shiva's Neck': PM Modi Hits Back At Kharge's Snake Remark, Says K'taka Will Give Befitting Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark and said the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply on May 10, referring to the upcoming assembly polls in the state. PM Modi further said that Congress is threatening and abusing him because he is fighting corruption in the country.

“Congress hate me because I am fighting against corruption. They are threatening me and abusing me. For this election, Congress has the topic ‘poisonous snake’, they are comparing me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Karnataka’s Kolar.

#WATCH | Congress hate me because I am fighting against corruption. They are threating me and abusing me. For this election, Congress has the topic ‘poisonous snake’, they are comparing me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10: Prime… pic.twitter.com/C6VeVyuLn7— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

PM Modi further said, “Congress has again started abusing me. They call me a ‘snake’ but a snake is the necklace of Lord Shiv and for me, the public of Karnataka is Shiv. Let them abuse me but this time BJP will again win with a full majority."

#WATCH | “Congress has again started abusing me. They call me a ‘snake’ but a snake is the necklace of Lord Shiv and for me, the public of Karnataka is Shiv. Let them abuse me but this time BJP will again win with full majority, " says PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Rr8lV9K5pc— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

“Snake is the charm of Lord Shiva’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva and I am their snake who stays with them," he added.

VIDEO | “Snake is the charm of Lord Shiva’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva," says PM Modi slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ remarks. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/Fr6mZ1AdFR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2023

Speaking at Karnataka’s Kalaburagi earlier this week, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had compared PM Modi to a poisonous snake. “PM Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Now if you want to test a venom because I compared him with a poisonous snake, beware it will lead to your death," Kharge said.

After a row erupted over his ‘snake remark’, Kharge took to Twitter to clarify his stance and said, “My comments are not meant for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology poisonous, not attacking PM Modi personally. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead because of the poison."

BJP की विचारधारा विभाजनकारी, वैमनस्यपूर्ण तथा ग़रीबों व दलितों के प्रति नफ़रत व पूर्वाग्रह से भरी है।मैंने इसी नफ़रत व द्वेष की राजनीति की चर्चा की। मेरा बयान न व्यक्तिगत तौर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के लिये था ना किसी और व्यक्ति विशेष के लिए.. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 27, 2023

“I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards friends and opponents and will do so till the last breath of my life. I don’t make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions because," Kharge added.

