Constituency No.169 Chickpet (Chikkapete) (ಚಿಕ್ಕಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Chickpet is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chikkapete) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chickpet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chickpet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 169. Chickpet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Chickpet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,838 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,757 were male and 1,05,070 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Chickpet in 2023 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,838 eligible electors, of which 1,15,316 were male, 1,08,358 female and 12 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,711 eligible electors, of which 97,322 were male, 90,372 female and 17 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,620 eligible electors, of which 1,09,373 were male, 1,03,247 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Chickpet in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 21 service voters registered in the constituency and 27 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Uday B Garudachar of BJP won in this seat defeating R.V.Devraj of BJP by a margin of 7,934 which was 6.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.46% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, R V Devraj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Uday.B.Garudachar of BJP by a margin of 13,059 votes which was 12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.09% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Hemachandra Sagar D of BJP won this seat beating R.V.Devaraj of INC by a margin of 7,281 votes which was 7.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.23% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 169. Chickpet Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Chickpet:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chickpet are: Yousuf Shariff (IND); Uday B Garudachar (BJP); Sunil Shankar G (IND); R V Devraj (INC); R Shekar (IND); Preetham Kumar (IND); P Amarnath (IND); M Srinivasa Murthy (IND); M V Vishnu (UPP); K H Naveen (KRS); Imran Pasha (JDS); C Nanjundappa (IND); Brijesh Kalappa (AAP); Asgar A Moheen S M (IND); Arun Prasad A (BSP)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.09%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 57.67%, while it was 57.98% in 2013 and 47.06% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.420000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Chickpet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Chickpet constituency:
Assembly constituency No.169. Chickpet comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:
A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chickpet constituency, which are: Jayanagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Basavanagudi, Chamrajpet, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, BTM Layout. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Chickpet:
The geographic coordinates of Chickpet is: 12°56’51.4"N 77°35’00.6"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chickpet
List of candidates contesting from Chickpet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Yousuf Shariff
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 8
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 55
Total assets: Rs 1633.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 65.3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 85.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1548 crore
Self income: Rs 46.2 crore
Total income: Rs 46.2 crore
Candidate name: Uday B Garudachar
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 241.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 48.6 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 161.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 80.5 crore
Self income: Rs 1.6 crore
Total income: Rs 2.2 crore
Candidate name: Sunil Shankar G
Party: IND
Profession: Provsion Store
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: R V Devraj
Party: INC
Profession: Business & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 65
Total assets: Rs 97.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 22.5 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 81.3 crore
Self income: Rs 62.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 67.1 lakh
Candidate name: R Shekar
Party: IND
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Preetham Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 25000
Liabilities: Rs 25000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 25000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: P Amarnath
Party: IND
Profession: Nil
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 96.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore
Self income: Rs 10.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 10.6 lakh
Candidate name: M Srinivasa Murthy
Party: IND
Profession: Event Organiser
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 48
Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: M V Vishnu
Party: UPP
Profession: Management Professional and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 26
Total assets: Rs 25 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 25 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 6 lakh
Total income: Rs 6 lakh
Candidate name: K H Naveen
Party: KRS
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 33 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Imran Pasha
Party: JDS
Profession: Business and Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: Graduate
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 42 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 18.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore
Self income: Rs 33160
Total income: Rs 52290
Candidate name: C Nanjundappa
Party: IND
Profession: Retail shop
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 70
Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Brijesh Kalappa
Party: AAP
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 11.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 7.9 crore
Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh
Candidate name: Asgar A Moheen S M
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 20 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 17 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Arun Prasad A
Party: BSP
Profession: Social & Environmental Activist/ Home Tutor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 49
Total assets: Rs 1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.