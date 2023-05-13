Constituency No.141 Chikkaballapur (Chik Ballapur) (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Chikkaballapur is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chik Ballapur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chikkaballapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chikkaballapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 141. Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,831 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,079 were male and 97,728 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chikkaballapur in 2023 is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,831 eligible electors, of which 98,740 were male, 99,061 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,383 eligible electors, of which 89,786 were male, 86,581 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,971 eligible electors, of which 81,445 were male, 78,526 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chikkaballapur in 2018 was 23. In 2013, there were 47 service voters registered in the constituency and 35 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr K Sudhakar of INC won in this seat defeating K.P.Bachegowda of JDS by a margin of 30,431 which was 17.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.27% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr K Sudhakar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K P Bachegowda of JDS by a margin of 15,048 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.06% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K P Bachche Gowda of JDS won this seat beating S V Ashwatanarayana Reddy of INC by a margin of 23,301 votes which was 18.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 39.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 141. Chikkaballapur Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chikkaballapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chikkaballapur are: T Venkata Sivudu (IND); Syed Amanulla (IND); Sudhakar N (IND); Pradeep Eshwar (INC); Pilla Anjinappa (BSP); K P Bache Gowda (JDS); Dr M M Bhasha Nandi (AAP); Dr K Sudhakar (BJP); Chandrashekar H C (IND); Anjinappa P (KRS); Altaf Ahmed (IND); B K Prasad (PBI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.9%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.72%, while it was 83.22% in 2013 and 78.85% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.819999999999993% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chikkaballapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chikkaballapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.141. Chikkaballapur comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chikkaballapur constituency, which are: Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Sidlaghatta, Devanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chikkaballapur:

The geographic coordinates of Chikkaballapur is: 13°29’34.4"N 77°42’32.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chikkaballapur

List of candidates contesting from Chikkaballapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Venkata Sivudu

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 72.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 72.3 crore

Self income: Rs 19.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.5 lakh

Candidate name: Syed Amanulla

Party: IND

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 38000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudhakar N

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Pradeep Eshwar

Party: INC

Profession: As a Director In M/s Parishrama Education (opc) Pvt. Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 89.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 89.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 34.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 59.2 lakh

Candidate name: Pilla Anjinappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Provision Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K P Bache Gowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Ex- MLA

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr M M Bhasha Nandi

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Dr K Sudhakar

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor, Trustee, Share Holder

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 29.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.8 crore

Self income: Rs 33.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 95.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekar H C

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist and Self Business- Annadatha Enterprises

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anjinappa P

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Altaf Ahmed

Party: IND

Profession: Social worker ward no 03 chikkaballapura

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B K Prasad

Party: PBI

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 69

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: