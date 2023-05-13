Chikkodi-Sadalga Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.2 Chikkodi-Sadalga (Chikodi-Sadalga) (ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ-ಸದಲಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Chikkodi-Sadalga is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chikodi-Sadalga) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chikkodi-Sadalga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chikkodi-Sadalga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 2. Chikkodi-Sadalga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chikkodi-Sadalga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,262 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,951 were male and 1,01,299 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chikkodi-Sadalga in 2023 is 965 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,262 eligible electors, of which 1,07,267 were male, 1,03,803 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,317 eligible electors, of which 96,821 were male, 90,487 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,481 eligible electors, of which 87,119 were male, 81,362 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chikkodi-Sadalga in 2018 was 603. In 2013, there were 687 service voters registered in the constituency and 582 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri of INC won in this seat defeating Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP by a margin of 10,569 which was 5.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.04% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Basavanni Rudrappa Sangappagol of BJP by a margin of 76,588 votes which was 51.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 68.44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Hukkeri Prakash Babanna of INC won this seat beating Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP by a margin of 24,070 votes which was 19.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 2. Chikkodi-Sadalga Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chikkodi-Sadalga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chikkodi-Sadalga are: Suhas Sadashivappa Walke (JDS); Shrikant Mudagoud Patil (AAP); Mohan Gurappa Motannavar (IND); Manjunath Balu Paragoud (KRRS); Kumar Sambhaji Dongare (KRS); Katti Ramesh Vishwanath (BJP); Ishwar Maruti Gudaj (BBP); Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri (INC); Dr Milan Vithal Kamble (IND); Arjun Bandu Mane (BSP); Appasaheb Shripati Kurane (IMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.47%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.9%, while it was 80.03% in 2013 and 74.27% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.43000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chikkodi-Sadalga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Chikkodi-Sadalga comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency, which are: Nippani, Kagwad, Raybag, Hukkeri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kolhapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Chikkodi-Sadalga:

The geographic coordinates of Chikkodi-Sadalga is: 16°29’09.2"N 74°34’10.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chikkodi-Sadalga

List of candidates contesting from Chikkodi-Sadalga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suhas Sadashivappa Walke

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service / Self Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 15.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shrikant Mudagoud Patil

Party: AAP

Profession: College Lecturer and LIC agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 80840

Total income: Rs 80840

Candidate name: Mohan Gurappa Motannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath Balu Paragoud

Party: KRRS

Profession: Agriculture and Driver

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kumar Sambhaji Dongare

Party: KRS

Profession: Family Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Katti Ramesh Vishwanath

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 32.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.6 crore

Self income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 59.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ishwar Maruti Gudaj

Party: BBP

Profession: Belagavi Times News Editor and Social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, IOC Dealers and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 18 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.6 crore

Self income: Rs 99.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Dr Milan Vithal Kamble

Party: IND

Profession: Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arjun Bandu Mane

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 55000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Appasaheb Shripati Kurane

Party: IMP

Profession: The editors, Owner, Publishers of Lokayuktha Dali & Kannada Rashtriya Vara Patrike Founding President & Managing Director Onde mataram Trust of India, Karantaka President , Akhila Bharathiya Brashtachara Nigraha Sanghatane Delhi Branch Karnataka

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 35.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.