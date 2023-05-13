Chiknayakanhalli Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.128 Chiknayakanhalli (Chikkanayakanahalli) (ಚಿಕ್ಕನಾಯಕನಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Chiknayakanhalli is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chikkanayakanahalli) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chiknayakanhalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chiknayakanhalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 128. Chiknayakanhalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chiknayakanhalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,277 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,635 were male and 1,04,640 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chiknayakanhalli in 2023 is 991 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,277 eligible electors, of which 1,06,489 were male, 1,05,726 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,417 eligible electors, of which 1,00,174 were male, 98,243 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,261 eligible electors, of which 93,370 were male, 90,891 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chiknayakanhalli in 2018 was 23. In 2013, there were 19 service voters registered in the constituency and 26 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, J C Madhu Swamy of BJP won in this seat defeating C.B Sureshbabu of KJP by a margin of 10,277 which was 5.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.53% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C B Sureshbabu of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating J.C.Madhuswamy of KJP by a margin of 11,139 votes which was 6.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 37.78% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C B Suresh Babu of JDS won this seat beating K S Kiran Kumar of BJP by a margin of 29,044 votes which was 20.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 46.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 128. Chiknayakanhalli Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chiknayakanhalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chiknayakanhalli are: Ningaraju S C (AAP); Naseer Baig M (IND); Mallikarjunaiah B S (KRS); K S Kiran Kumar (INC); Jayaram H R (UPP); J C Madhuswamy (BJP); Hanumatha Ram Naik M B (WPOI); H T Nagaraju (BBK); Girish R Hoyisalakatte (IND); Gangadharaiah (IND); Dr M K Pasha (MEP); Capt Somashekhar (IND); C B Suresh Babu (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.24%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.14%, while it was 81.07% in 2013 and 78.07% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.0999999999999943% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chiknayakanhalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chiknayakanhalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.128. Chiknayakanhalli comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chiknayakanhalli constituency, which are: Kadur, Hosadurga, Hiriyur, Sira, Gubbi, Tiptur, Arsikere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chiknayakanhalli:

The geographic coordinates of Chiknayakanhalli is: 13°33’24.8"N 76°35’44.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chiknayakanhalli

List of candidates contesting from Chiknayakanhalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ningaraju S C

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 38.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Naseer Baig M

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjunaiah B S

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Others

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Candidate name: K S Kiran Kumar

Party: INC

Profession: Public Servant and Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 79 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.7 crore

Self income: Rs 12.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 29.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jayaram H R

Party: UPP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 50178

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50178

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J C Madhuswamy

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 24.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21.5 crore

Self income: Rs 25.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.1 crore

Candidate name: Hanumatha Ram Naik M B

Party: WPOI

Profession: Travels

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H T Nagaraju

Party: BBK

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 31.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Girish R Hoyisalakatte

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 96.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 61.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 24 lakh

Candidate name: Gangadharaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr M K Pasha

Party: MEP

Profession: Dry Cocount Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 20 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.3 lakh

Candidate name: Capt Somashekhar

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Govt. Officer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 66 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 26.4 lakh

Candidate name: C B Suresh Babu

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh.