Chincholi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.42 Chincholi (ಚಿಂಚೋಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Chincholi is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chincholi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chincholi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 42. Chincholi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chincholi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,976 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,243 were male and 93,718 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chincholi in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,976 eligible electors, of which 98,673 were male, 94,961 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,337 eligible electors, of which 87,499 were male, 81,838 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,050 eligible electors, of which 78,417 were male, 77,633 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chincholi in 2018 was 58. In 2013, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency and 37 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr Umesh G Jadhav of INC won in this seat defeating Sunil Y Vallyapure of KJP by a margin of 19,212 which was 14.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 55.57% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Umesh G Jadav of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sunil Vallyapur of KJP by a margin of 26,060 votes which was 23.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.87% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Sunil Vallyapur of BJP won this seat beating Baburao Chauhan of INC by a margin of 6,911 votes which was 8.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42. Chincholi Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chincholi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chincholi are: Subhashchandra (IND); Subhash V Rathod (INC); Shamrao (IND); Santosh (IND); Sanjeevan Yakapur (JDS); Ramesh (KRS); Goutam (BSP); Goutam (AAP); Avinash Umesh Jadhav (BJP); Avinash (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.78%, while it was 66.93% in 2013 and 54.04% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.16% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chincholi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chincholi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Chincholi comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chincholi constituency, which are: Humnabad, Bidar South, Sedam, Chittapur, Gulbarga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Vikarabad & Sangareddy Districts of Telangana.

Map location of Chincholi:

The geographic coordinates of Chincholi is: 17°25’27.5"N 77°12’28.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chincholi

List of candidates contesting from Chincholi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subhashchandra

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 35000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subhash V Rathod

Party: INC

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shamrao

Party: IND

Profession: Private Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Santosh

Party: IND

Profession: Private Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjeevan Yakapur

Party: JDS

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Goutam

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 80.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 36 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Goutam

Party: AAP

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Avinash Umesh Jadhav

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 96.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Candidate name: Avinash

Party: IND

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 10000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.