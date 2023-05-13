Constituency No.143 Chintamani (ಚಿಂತಾಮಣಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Chintamani is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chintamani election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chintamani and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 143. Chintamani Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chintamani Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,676 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,523 were male and 1,05,113 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chintamani in 2023 is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,676 eligible electors, of which 1,07,138 were male, 1,07,306 female and 43 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,475 eligible electors, of which 94,198 were male, 92,267 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,044 eligible electors, of which 87,649 were male, 85,395 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chintamani in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 66 service voters registered in the constituency and 54 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, J K Krishna Reddy of JDS won in this seat defeating Dr.M.C Sudhakar of IND by a margin of 5,240 which was 2.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 48.55% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, J K Krishnareddy of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr. M.C. Sudhakar of IND by a margin of 1,696 votes which was 1.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 43.61% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M C Sudhakar of INC won this seat beating K M Krishna Reddy of JDS by a margin of 1,246 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 143. Chintamani Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chintamani:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chintamani are: Syed Aleem Pasha (ILPAP); Sudhakara R (IND); Shivareddy S (KRS); P V Nagappa (BSP); Krishnareddy N C (IND); Krishnareddy K (IND); J K Krishna Reddy (JDS); Hidayath (IND); G N Venugopal (BJP); Dr M C Sudhakar (INC); C Byreddy (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.52%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.3%, while it was 84.81% in 2013 and 75.54% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.219999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chintamani went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chintamani constituency:

Assembly constituency No.143. Chintamani comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chintamani constituency, which are: Sidlaghatta, Srinivaspur, Kolar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Annamayya District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Chintamani:

The geographic coordinates of Chintamani is: 13°24’54.0"N 78°03’46.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chintamani

List of candidates contesting from Chintamani Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Syed Aleem Pasha

Party: ILPAP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 70000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudhakara R

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 23000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 40000

Total income: Rs 40000

Candidate name: Shivareddy S

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P V Nagappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Retired PWD Grade-1, Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Krishnareddy N C

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishnareddy K

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J K Krishna Reddy

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 51.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 41.4 crore

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Hidayath

Party: IND

Profession: Wolding Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 8500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

Candidate name: G N Venugopal

Party: BJP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 27.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 25.8 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.3 crore

Candidate name: Dr M C Sudhakar

Party: INC

Profession: Ex MLA & Partner in Anjani Infra, Partnership Firm

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 65.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 59.2 crore

Self income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 crore

Candidate name: C Byreddy

Party: AAP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh.