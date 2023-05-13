Chittapur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.40 Chittapur (Chitapur) (ಚಿತ್ತಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Chittapur is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chitapur) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chittapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chittapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 40. Chittapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chittapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,618 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,714 were male and 1,13,872 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chittapur in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,618 eligible electors, of which 1,16,529 were male, 1,15,357 female and 34 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,446 eligible electors, of which 96,721 were male, 93,708 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,801 eligible electors, of which 90,355 were male, 93,446 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chittapur in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency and 17 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Priyank Kharge of INC won in this seat defeating Valmik Naik of BJP by a margin of 4,393 which was 3.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.65% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Priyank M Kharge of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Valmiki Naik of BJP by a margin of 31,191 votes which was 25.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.08% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Mallikarjun Kharge of INC won this seat beating Valmiki Kamalu Nayak of BJP by a margin of 17,442 votes which was 18.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40. Chittapur Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chittapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chittapur are: Sharanu P Sugur (BSP); Raju Hadnoor (IND); Priyank Kharge (INC); Manikanta Rathod (BJP); Mallikarjun S H Pujari (KRS); Jagadish S Sagar (AAP); Dr Subhaschandra Rathod (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.32%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 60.54%, while it was 65.11% in 2013 and 52.04% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.77999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chittapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chittapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Chittapur comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chittapur constituency, which are: Jevargi, Afzalpur, Gulbarga Rural, Chincholi, Sedam, Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chittapur:

The geographic coordinates of Chittapur is: 17°05’46.7"N 77°02’31.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chittapur

List of candidates contesting from Chittapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sharanu P Sugur

Party: BSP

Profession: Praja Suddi Daily News Paper Editor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Raju Hadnoor

Party: IND

Profession: Legal Practitioner and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Priyank Kharge

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 16.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.6 crore

Self income: Rs 28.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 32 lakh

Candidate name: Manikanta Rathod

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 43

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 46.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 31.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.4 crore

Candidate name: Mallikarjun S H Pujari

Party: KRS

Profession: Driver & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagadish S Sagar

Party: AAP

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Subhaschandra Rathod

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 31 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh.