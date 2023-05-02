Cong Accuses PM Modi of Hurting Religious Sentiments by Equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal, Demands Apology

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.

"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments as well as crores of devotees of Bajrang Bali. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," he told reporters.

Taking out a copy of the devotional hymn Hanuman Chalisa from his pocket, he said, "Can Bajrang Dal be compared with Lord Bajrangi? Will we tolerate it? We will not tolerate this insult. How can they insult our Bajrang Bali ji." The Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls released on Tuesday.

The action will include a "ban" on such organisations, the party promised.

The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala charged that the prime minister and his associates refuse to speak about scams under the BJP's "40 per cent commission" government and are merely looking for excuses for polarisation.

He said Lord Hanuman depicts piousness and commitment to reverence and duty and symbolises service and sacrifice.

"To compare Lord Hanuman with any individual or organisation is an insult and PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of devotees of Hanuman ji. Of course, these canards were manufactured in the factory of B L Santhosh, the self-nominated Chanakya," he said, in a swipe at BJP national general secretary Santhosh.

"PM must apologise for equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal. Millions of Hanuman bhakts will fight this with full rigour…. For Modi ji and the BJP, each election is about divisions on grounds of religion instead of answering the basic issues of nauseating corruption, back-breaking price rise, rampant unemployment, the ugly and unacceptable concentration of wealth and an all-pervading atmosphere of hate," he tweeted.

"Constitution and law are clear - any individual or organisation spreading hatred or enmity must be proceeded against in accordance with the law. The duty to follow raj dharma is of Prime Minister and Chief Minister but they refuse to do so," he charged.

He said the people of Karnataka are ready to defeat the "40 per cent commission" government.

The Congress has accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of engaging in rampant corruption and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government".

Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said, "When did 'Bajrang Dal' become 'Bajrang Bali'? The BJP has a special talent to twist words and facts. Those who find fault with the Congress manifesto should at least read the words of the manifesto without distorting the words." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Ram and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Lord Hanuman).

