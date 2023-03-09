CPI-M, CPI, Cong Form Fact Finding Team to Look into Tripura Post-poll Violence

An eight-member delegation comprising leaders of the CPI(M), the CPI and the Congress will be going to Tripura on a fact finding mission after the post-poll violence in the state, a CPI MP said on Thursday.

The fact-finding team is expected to stay in the state till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in Parliament which convenes from March 13.

It will try to meet the families affected by the violence and is also likely to meet the governor.

The delegation comprises Elamaram Kareem, P R Natrajan, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and A A Rahim of the CPI(M), Binoy Viswam of the CPI and two Congress MPs, besides Tripura Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

“Our united fact finding mission to Tripura is the natural response to the atrocities unleashed by BJP. Burning houses and killing of cows mark their victory parade. Democratic values are anathema for BJP. If secular, democratic, left forces stand united, BJP can be defeated," said CPI MP Viswam in a tweet.

In its mouthpiece People’s Democracy, the CPI(M) has accused the BJP of unleashing an “orgy of violence" and alleged that as of March 6, around a thousand incidents of attack and violence by the “BJP gangs" took place all over the state.

“These were in the form of physical attacks on CPI(M), Left Front and Congress workers and supporters, ransacking or burning of their houses and demolition of party offices. A particularly vicious form of attack is meant to destroy their means of livelihood like burning down rubber plantations, crops and damaging their e-rickshaws and vehicles to stop them plying," the party alleged.

