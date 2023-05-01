'#CryPMPayCM': Cong’s New Campaign After Priyanka's Blistering Attack on PM Modi; Bommai Reacts

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘cry’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, several party leaders on Monday started “#CryPMPayCM” trend on social media.

Congress has been attacking the ruling BJP over the “40 per cent Commission Sarkara" charge. The party alleges that CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is charging a 40 per cent commission on public works.

“The #CryPMPayCM should start listening to People of #Karnataka ! This is the only Raj Dharma. Kannadigas seek accountability. Kannadigas seek answers. Kannadigas seel corruption free Govt. Kannadigas need a New Vision. Kannadigas need Congress Guaranteees!” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The #CryPMPayCM should start listening to People of #Karnataka !This is the only Raj Dharma. Kannadigas seek accountability.Kannadigas seek answers.Kannadigas seel corruption free Govt.Kannadigas need a New Vision. Kannadigas need Congress Guaranteees! pic.twitter.com/Vaz9pxRDg9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 30, 2023

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

ALSO READ: ‘He is First PM Who….’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at Modi Over ‘Abuse’ Charge, Says Learn from Rahul

Addressing a poll rally in Jamkhandi on Sunday, Priyanka said Modi is the first PM who tells his problems to people instead of listening to theirs.

Priyanka said PM Modi should learn from his brother Rahul Gandhi who is ready to take abuses and bullets for the country.

“He is the first PM who comes in front of people and says some people are abusing him. Instead of listening to your problems, he tells you his problems. Someone in his office and this is not the list of people’s problems but how many people have abused him. At least this list is one page only. If we start making a list of how much they have abused our family, then we would publish many books,” she said.

“Himmat karo, Modiji mere bhai se seekho. Mera bhai kehta hai, mai gaali kya goli khaonga iss desh ke liye. (Modiji, you should learn from my brother. He says he is ready to take the bullet for the country. Ghabrao mat, Modiji. Yeh sarvajanik jeeva hai, isme yeh sab sehna padta hai. (Don’t worry, Modiji. This is a public life, you have to face this.”

Commenting on Congress’ CryPMPayCM social media campaign, Bommai said, “PM has never cried, it is Congress who has been crying for the past 9 years and people also don’t have sympathy for them…"

Read all the Latest News here