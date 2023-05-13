Davanagere North Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.106 Davanagere North (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ ಉತ್ತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆೆ) district of Karnataka. Davanagere North is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Davanagere North election result and you can click here for compact election results of Davanagere North and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 106. Davanagere North Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Davanagere North Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,107 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,268 were male and 1,15,814 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Davanagere North in 2023 is 988 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,107 eligible electors, of which 1,20,692 were male, 1,19,680 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,005 eligible electors, of which 1,04,130 were male, 1,03,875 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,905 eligible electors, of which 94,730 were male, 93,175 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Davanagere North in 2018 was 37. In 2013, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S A Ravindranath of BJP won in this seat defeating S.S. Mallikarjun of BJP by a margin of 4,071 which was 2.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.65% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S S Mallikarjuna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S A Ravindranath of BJP by a margin of 57,280 votes which was 42.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 65.53% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S A Ravindranath of BJP won this seat beating B M Sathish of JDS by a margin of 53,910 votes which was 51.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 106. Davanagere North Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Davanagere North:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Davanagere North are: Surjeeth G (SANVP); Shridhara Pateela C (AAP); Rudresha Gouda Kogalur (IND); Mohammed Hayath M (IND); Mallikarjunappa K M Gummanuru (IND); M G Srikanth (IND); Lokikere Nagaraj (BJP); Keerthi Kumar K S (IND); K Mallanna (KRS); Idli Manju (IND); Chandrashekar B (UPP); Bathi Shankar (JDS); S S Mallikarjun (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 65.47%, while it was 64.82% in 2013 and 56.04% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.13% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Davanagere North went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Davanagere North constituency:

Assembly constituency No.106. Davanagere North comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Davanagere North constituency, which are: Harapanahalli, Mayakonda, Davanagere South, Harihar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Davanagere North:

The geographic coordinates of Davanagere North is: 14°30’18.4"N 75°54’46.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Davanagere North

List of candidates contesting from Davanagere North Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Surjeeth G

Party: SANVP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 90.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 67 lakh

Self income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shridhara Pateela C

Party: AAP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 54 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rudresha Gouda Kogalur

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 24 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Hayath M

Party: IND

Profession: CSC work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjunappa K M Gummanuru

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: M G Srikanth

Party: IND

Profession: Vehicle Insurance Representative and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Lokikere Nagaraj

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 14.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.9 crore

Self income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.7 lakh

Candidate name: Keerthi Kumar K S

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Mallanna

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Flower Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 77 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 71.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Idli Manju

Party: IND

Profession: Road side hotel

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26621

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekar B

Party: UPP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bathi Shankar

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 87.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Candidate name: S S Mallikarjun

Party: INC

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 55

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .