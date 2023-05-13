Davanagere South Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.107 Davanagere South (ದಾವಣಗೆೆರೆ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆೆ) district of Karnataka. Davanagere South is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Davanagere South election result and you can click here for compact election results of Davanagere South and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 107. Davanagere South Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Davanagere South Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,184 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,594 were male and 99,556 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Davanagere South in 2023 is 980 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,184 eligible electors, of which 1,04,277 were male, 1,02,447 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,370 eligible electors, of which 91,602 were male, 90,768 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,435 eligible electors, of which 81,291 were male, 80,144 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Davanagere South in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency and 15 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shamanur Shivashankarappa of INC won in this seat defeating Yashavantha Rao Jadhav of JDS by a margin of 15,884 which was 11.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.45% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shamanur Shivashankarappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Karekatte Syed Saifulla of JDS by a margin of 40,158 votes which was 33.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.08% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa of INC won this seat beating Yashwanth Rao Jadav of BJP by a margin of 6,358 votes which was 6.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 107. Davanagere South Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Davanagere South:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Davanagere South are: Shek Ahamad (IND); Shamanur Shivashankarappa (INC); Sajid (AAP); Nowshin Taj (IND); Mahammad Kaleem (BSP); J Amanulla Khan (JDS); Ismail Zabiulla (SDPI); H K Daual Sab (KRS); Gouse Peer (KRJPP); G R Shivakumar Swamy (IND); Eshwara (UPP); Eranna (IND); Bharathi K (SUCIC); B Rajashekar (IND); Ajay Kumar B G (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.36%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 65.84%, while it was 66.05% in 2013 and 62.2% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Davanagere South went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Davanagere South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.107. Davanagere South comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Davanagere South constituency, which are: Davanagere North, Mayakonda, Honnali, Harihar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Davanagere South:

The geographic coordinates of Davanagere South is: 14°23’27.6"N 75°54’04.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Davanagere South

List of candidates contesting from Davanagere South Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shek Ahamad

Party: IND

Profession: Cement Brick Manufacturing Unit

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 39 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shamanur Shivashankarappa

Party: INC

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 91

Total assets: Rs 312.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 277.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 35.3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.8 crore

Total income: Rs 5.8 crore

Candidate name: Sajid

Party: AAP

Profession: Garments Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 35.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Nowshin Taj

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahammad Kaleem

Party: BSP

Profession: Insurance Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J Amanulla Khan

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.2 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ismail Zabiulla

Party: SDPI

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: H K Daual Sab

Party: KRS

Profession: Flower Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gouse Peer

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Auto Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 23.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G R Shivakumar Swamy

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Eshwara

Party: UPP

Profession: Millet Cleaning & Dry Polish

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Eranna

Party: IND

Profession: Paintaing Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharathi K

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 50.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Rajashekar

Party: IND

Profession: Church Pastor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar B G

Party: BJP

Profession: Own hotel ,real estate, farmer , food industry.

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.4 crore

Self income: Rs 49.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 72.4 lakh.