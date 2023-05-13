Devadurga Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.56 Devadurga (ದೇವದುರ್ಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Devadurga is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Devadurga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Devadurga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 56. Devadurga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Devadurga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 33.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,472 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,10,066 were male and 1,13,378 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Devadurga in 2023 is 1030 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,472 eligible electors, of which 1,12,113 were male, 1,15,704 female and 29 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,856 eligible electors, of which 92,137 were male, 90,719 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,653 eligible electors, of which 79,461 were male, 80,192 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Devadurga in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency and 15 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shivana Gouda Nayak of BJP won in this seat defeating A Rajashekar Nayak of BJP by a margin of 21,045 which was 13.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, A Venkatesh Naik of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Arakera K Shivanagouda Nayak of BJP by a margin of 3,700 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.71% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K Shivana Gouda Naik of JDS won this seat beating A.Venkatesh Naik of INC by a margin of 4,587 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 41.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 56. Devadurga Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Devadurga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Devadurga are: Shivanagouda (BJP); Roopa (IND); Narasannagouda Hosamani (BSP); Karemma (JDS); A Shridevi (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.18%, while it was 69.7% in 2013 and 55.79% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.88999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Devadurga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Devadurga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.56. Devadurga comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Devadurga constituency, which are: Shorapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Lingsugur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Devadurga:

The geographic coordinates of Devadurga is: 16°20’46.3"N 76°58’13.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Devadurga

List of candidates contesting from Devadurga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivanagouda

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Present MLA & Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited Chairman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 27.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.7 crore

Self income: Rs 50.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.9 lakh

Candidate name: Roopa

Party: IND

Profession: House Hold work

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 38.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narasannagouda Hosamani

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 34.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karemma

Party: JDS

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 98.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.6 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: A Shridevi

Party: INC

Profession: House Maker, business and agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.2 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.9 crore

Self income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.8 lakh.