Devar Hippargi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.27 Devar Hippargi (Devara Hippargi, Devara Hipparagi) (ದೇವರ ಹಿಪ್ಪರಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Devar Hippargi is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Devara Hippargi, Devara Hipparagi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Devar Hippargi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Devar Hippargi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 27. Devar Hippargi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Devar Hippargi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,225 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,451 were male and 99,755 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Devar Hippargi in 2023 is 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,225 eligible electors, of which 1,07,995 were male, 1,00,655 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,141 eligible electors, of which 94,378 were male, 83,763 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,493 eligible electors, of which 84,904 were male, 79,589 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Devar Hippargi in 2018 was 45. In 2013, there were 135 service voters registered in the constituency and 152 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) B Patil of BJP by a margin of 3,353 which was 2.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Aminappagouda Sanganagouda Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Somanagouda. B. Patil (Sasanur) of BJP by a margin of 8,096 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, A S Patil (Nadahalli) of INC won this seat beating Basanagouda.R.Patil (Yatnal) of BJP by a margin of 30,893 votes which was 30.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 27. Devar Hippargi Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Devar Hippargi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Devar Hippargi are: Sunagar Sharanappa Tippanna (INC); Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) (BJP); Shrishail Rudrappa Kakkalameli (IND); Shivanand Yadahalli (Kondaguli) (KRS); Raju Madar (Gubbewad) (BSP); Manasoorbab Nabisaheb Bilagi (NCP); Kempegouda Iranagouda Keshappagol (IND); Gurushantaveeraswamiji Hiremath Itagi (KJPA); Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammadahanip (IND); Bhimanagouda Basanagouda Patil (IND); Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) Basanagouda Patil (JDS); Bevinakatti Gaibappa Bhimappa (RPOII); Basalingappa Urf Basalingappagouda S/O Basavantaray Ingalagi (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 66.7%, while it was 64.7% in 2013 and 61.53% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.23999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Devar Hippargi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Devar Hippargi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Devar Hippargi comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Devar Hippargi constituency, which are: Muddebihal, Basavana Bagevadi, Nagthan, Indi, Sindgi, Jevargi, Shahapur, Shorapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Devar Hippargi:

The geographic coordinates of Devar Hippargi is: 16°39’29.5"N 76°10’54.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Devar Hippargi

List of candidates contesting from Devar Hippargi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunagar Sharanappa Tippanna

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture /Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 36.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34.5 crore

Self income: Rs 34 lakh

Total income: Rs 34 lakh

Candidate name: Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur)

Party: BJP

Profession: Togetherness

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 6.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.8 lakh

Candidate name: Shrishail Rudrappa Kakkalameli

Party: IND

Profession: Tenantship

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand Yadahalli (Kondaguli)

Party: KRS

Profession: Guest Teacher in Private school

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raju Madar (Gubbewad)

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manasoorbab Nabisaheb Bilagi

Party: NCP

Profession: Private Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 56.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kempegouda Iranagouda Keshappagol

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Gurushantaveeraswamiji Hiremath Itagi

Party: KJPA

Profession: Dharma Preaching

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammadahanip

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimanagouda Basanagouda Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Tenantship

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) Basanagouda Patil

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 crore

Self income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Bevinakatti Gaibappa Bhimappa

Party: RPOII

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 38.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basalingappa Urf Basalingappagouda S/O Basavantaray Ingalagi

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.