Dharwad Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.71 Dharwad (Dharwar) (ಧಾರವಾಡ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Dharwad is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Dharwar) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharwad election result and you can click here for compact election results of Dharwad and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 71. Dharwad Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Dharwad Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,593 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,130 were male and 1,00,450 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharwad in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,593 eligible electors, of which 1,04,961 were male, 1,02,051 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,561 eligible electors, of which 93,515 were male, 90,046 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,725 eligible electors, of which 84,047 were male, 81,678 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharwad in 2018 was 315. In 2013, there were 271 service voters registered in the constituency and 240 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Amrut Ayyappa Desai of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of JDS by a margin of 20,340 which was 13.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.7% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Vinay Kulkarni of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Amrut Ayyappa Desai of JDS by a margin of 18,320 votes which was 13.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.18% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Seema Ashok Masuti of BJP won this seat beating Vinay Kulkarni of INC by a margin of 723 votes which was 0.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 71. Dharwad Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Dharwad:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Dharwad are: Vinay Kulkarni (INC); Siddu Bagur (KRS); Shashikiran Nadakatti (IND); Shakeel Abdulsattar Dodvad (IND); Sattevva Jamanal (KRJPP); Praveen Sangangoud Patil (UPP); Manjunath Laxmappa Hagedar (JDS); Madhulata Goudar (SUCIC); Kantimath Rajashekharayya Virupakshayya (IND); Anna Manju Mangalagatti (IND); Amrut Ayyappa Desai (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.19%, while it was 72.68% in 2013 and 67.32% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.5% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dharwad went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Dharwad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.71. Dharwad comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Dharwad constituency, which are: Hubli-Dharwad West, Navalgund, Saundatti Yellamma, Bailhongal, Kittur, Kalghatgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Dharwad:

The geographic coordinates of Dharwad is: 15°33’09.4"N 75°00’43.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dharwad

List of candidates contesting from Dharwad Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinay Kulkarni

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture Vinaya Dairy Partnership, And Vinaya Goat Farm Owner, And Business, And Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 19 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.8 crore

Self income: Rs 62.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 66.4 lakh

Candidate name: Siddu Bagur

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture & Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 35.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shashikiran Nadakatti

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shakeel Abdulsattar Dodvad

Party: IND

Profession: Business Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sattevva Jamanal

Party: KRJPP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Praveen Sangangoud Patil

Party: UPP

Profession: Relationship Manager in HDFC Life, Dharwad

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath Laxmappa Hagedar

Party: JDS

Profession: Educator, Business,Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Madhulata Goudar

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kantimath Rajashekharayya Virupakshayya

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anna Manju Mangalagatti

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural Ballad land and Social Purpose

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amrut Ayyappa Desai

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh.