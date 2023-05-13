Constituency No.180 Doddaballapur (Doddaballapura, Dod Ballapur) (ದೊಡ್ಡಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Rural (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) district of Karnataka. Doddaballapur is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Doddaballapura, Dod Ballapur) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Doddaballapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Doddaballapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 180. Doddaballapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Doddaballapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.99%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,719 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,473 were male and 99,241 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Doddaballapur in 2023 is 988 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,719 eligible electors, of which 1,02,017 were male, 1,01,214 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,126 eligible electors, of which 93,679 were male, 89,436 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,178 eligible electors, of which 84,751 were male, 80,427 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Doddaballapur in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency and 17 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, T Venkataramanaiah of INC won in this seat defeating B Munegowda of IND by a margin of 9,945 which was 5.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.39% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, T Venkataramanaiah (Appakaranahalli T Venkatesh) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B Munegowda of IND by a margin of 1,447 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.21% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, J Narasimhaswamy of INC won this seat beating C.Channigappa of JDS by a margin of 3,754 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 180. Doddaballapur Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Doddaballapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Doddaballapur are: Venkataraju G H (RCMP); T Venkataramanaiah (Appakaranahalli T Venkatesh) (INC); Ravikumar M (UPP); Purushothama (AAP); Kumar Rao (IND); Gangamma M (JMBP); Dheeraj Muniraj (BJP); B Shivashankar Krs (KRS); B Munegowda (JDS); B L Pillappa (BSP); Anandamurthy J Gowdru (IND); A V Narayana (SP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.27%, while it was 81% in 2013 and 75.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.23% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Doddaballapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Doddaballapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.180. Doddaballapur comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Doddaballapur constituency, which are: Tumkur Rural, Nelamangala, Gauribidanur, Koratagere, Doddaballapur, Yelahanka. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Doddaballapur:

The geographic coordinates of Doddaballapur is: 13°19’13.8"N 77°26’53.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Doddaballapur

List of candidates contesting from Doddaballapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkataraju G H

Party: RCMP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T Venkataramanaiah (Appakaranahalli T Venkatesh)

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 15.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 87.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.2 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Ravikumar M

Party: UPP

Profession: Project manager at Grounder Infratech company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 71.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Purushothama

Party: AAP

Profession: Business Man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 crore

Self income: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kumar Rao

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 83 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Gangamma M

Party: JMBP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 95000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dheeraj Muniraj

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 97.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 97.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: B Shivashankar Krs

Party: KRS

Profession: Electrical Contract and Tourism

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 39.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 28 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: B Munegowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Crusher

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 47.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 45.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: B L Pillappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anandamurthy J Gowdru

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 23.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A V Narayana

Party: SP

Profession: Small business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 35.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.