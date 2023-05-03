Congress Chief’s Son Priyank Kharge Gets EC Notice for ‘Nalayak Beta’ Remark Against PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and party leader Priyank for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nalayak beta" while campaigning for the Karnataka elections. The poll body has also issued a notice to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi “vishakanya" (venomous woman).

The action by ECI came a day after it issued an advisory to all political parties over the “plummeting level of the discourse" during the campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

As per the documents accessed by News18, the Commission said it took note of the violations and issued the show cause notice to them to explain why action should not be initiated against them for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by 5 pm on Thursday.

“Failing which, suitable action will be initiated against them, assuming that they have nothing to say in the matter," the poll body said.

The ECI, in its notice to Yatnal, said that through various media, it has come to notice that on April 28, while delivering a speech at an election rally in Yalaburga of Koppal district, he personally attacked Gandhi and called her a “vishkanya".

“….He (the PM) has been compared with Nagara Haavu (Snake Cobra) and they say that he vomits poison. Your party on whose persona you are dancing, is Sonia Gandhi a Vish Kanya? Sonia Gandhi works as an agent of China and Pakistan who have destroyed the country. Mani Shankar Iyer gives a message that China and Pakistan should come to bring down Narendra Modi from power," a part of Yatnal’s speech cited by the ECI in the order reads.

Yatnal is not just a BJP candidate from the Bijapur City seat but also a star campaigner of the saffron party.

The ECI also cited Priyank’s speech where he called PM Modi “nalayak beta" on April 30.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who led the BJP delegation to the EC, on Tuesday raised the issue of Priyank calling PM Modi “nalayak". Goyal claimed that the Congress is rattled as the BJP is set to win the May 10 polls.

Priyank, seeking re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, said Modi claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them was “inept" because he and his party had created confusion about reservations for the SC community.

Priyank, addressing a poll gathering quoted from Modi’s speech and said, “When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? “Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi)." “Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?” (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?)," he had asked.

(with inputs from PTI)

