Ex-Mayor Of Bengaluru Withdraws Nomination After Consulting Senior Congress Leaders

The Congress’ high command has been able to pacify the rebellion in Karnataka’s Chickpet constituency. About 10 days ago, the former Bengaluru mayor, Gagambike Mallikarjun, filed her nomination papers from Chickpet, hopeful of a Congress ticket. She submitted her papers before Congress even announced the party candidate from the constituency. After Congress denied her a ticket in favour of RV Devaraj, Gagambike decided to rebel and contest as a non-party candidate instead.

However, the former mayor has now reportedly talked it out with senior Congress leaders and has withdrawn her nomination. Gangambike Mallikarjun collected her nomination paper through her agent at the Election Officers’ office at South End Circle.

Gangambike Mallikarjun, who has issued a press release in this regard, has said “I have decided to withdraw the nomination paper on the instructions of the party leaders”. She was convinced of taking back her nomination after meeting AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, state Congress election in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and former ministers Ramalinga Reddy and MB Patil also reportedly spoke to Mallikarjun over the phone.

While submitting her nomination papers earlier this month, Gagambike said that she deserved the ticket because she had worked hard to develop Chickpet while she held the position of Mayor.

On the other hand, another rebel candidate, KGF Babu’s wife who had also submitted her nomination papers as an independent candidate, has also withdrawn her papers. Yusuf Sharif, known as KGF Babu was hopeful for a Congress ticket but he was expelled from the party when he made some disparaging comments about Congress. Following that, his wife submitted her papers as an independent candidate from Chickpet. “My wife and I had submitted the nomination papers. We have received the nomination papers of my wife back. I will contest as a non-party candidate and will win by 50 thousand votes," KGF Babu said.

