Senior BJP leader and former minister Manmohan Samal was appointed the new state president of the party’s Odisha unit by BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday, ending speculations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Samal will replace outgoing Odisha party chief Samir Mohanty.

As the BJP prepares for the 2024 General Election, party workers and leaders are encouraged by the new leadership of Manmohan Samal.

Samal, a senior BJP leader from the coastal district of Bhadrak, is known for his organisational skills and experience. He was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004 and served as the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister from 2004 to 2009, while holding the post of state unit president when the BJP and BJD were in alliance.

The senior leader was crucial in ensuring BJP’s win in the Dhamnagar by-election last year. Party workers see him as a leader capable of guiding all party cadres. This is his third stint as state chief, as Samal had previously served as party president twice in 1998 and 2000.

Samal’s career in student politics began while studying at Bhadrak college. He was elected president of the college students union in 1979 and held various posts in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined the BJP in 1982 and was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2000.

In his first comments after being appointed as state unit chief, Samal said, “I will try to fulfil the expectations and trust of the party and work with the spirit to fulfil people’s aspirations. People want change and have faith in the BJP. We will raise our voices on various issues like farmers’ problems and the rising corruption in the state. The BJP will form the government in the state in 2024."

The change in party chiefs is a crucial step taken by the BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It will be even more challenging for the new president to strengthen the party and ensure its success in the upcoming election.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Samal and said that he hopes the strategy set during the tenure of previous president Sameer Mohanty will help the party go ahead under Manmohan’s leadership.

MP Pratap Shadangi wished Samal on the occasion and said he hopes the senior leader would make the party more successful with his political experience. “I congratulate the new state president Manmohan Samal. As an efficient MLA and minister, he has performed his duties well while the party has given him any responsibility. He has the capability to work together. This is a historic decision taken by the central leaders, I welcome it," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD said that Samal’s appointment would have no impact on the party. Congress also noted that by-poll results will not affect the general elections.

BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh said, “the people of the state are with the state government. It is their party’s (BJP’s) affair to change the party president according to the rules. The public support with the state government. There will be no impact on BJD."

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak said, “We will go with our own strategy. Congress had performed well earlier. The party will form a new Committee soon and sharpen our strategy."

With the appointment of Samal, BJP has made it clear that it is preparing for an intense fight in the next election.

(With inputs from Tapan Samal, Mahesh Nanda, Satyajit Senapti, and Dusmant Behera in Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar)

