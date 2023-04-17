'Far From Truth...': Karnataka CM Bommai Comes to BJP's Rescue After Ex-CM Shettar's Exit

< a title="Karnataka Elections 2023" href="https://www.news18.com/newstopics/karnataka-elections-2023.html" > < img style="border: 0pt none; float: left; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px padding-top:5px;" src=" https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/01/karnataka-elections-2023.jpg" alt="Karnataka Elections 2023" width="150" / > < /a > Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress today after a decades-long run in the Saffron camp, pressed some serious charges against his former organiSation when he said the senior leadership of BJP is not aware of the real condition in the Karnataka office.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the charges by the former leader were far from the truth and he is making these baseless statements just for the sake of it.

“When someone leaves the party they have to give a reason. BJP has treated Shettar respectfully and the party has played an important role in his growth past 25 years. There’s no question of conspiracy against him and our leaders are aware of everything and since it’s a national party such question doesn’t even arise,’’ Bommai said.

"He was part of the core committee and decision-making committee so these claims are far from true. He has left and has given such a reason," he added.

Jagadish Shettar, who resigned from BJP on Sunday after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election, formally joined Congress on Monday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, state chief DK Shivakumar and LoP Siddaramaiah among others.

While joining Congress, Shettar, who enjoys massive popularity among the Lingayat Community, said that the BJP didn’t respect his loyalties and alleged that the senior leader including Amit Shah and JP Nadda aren’t aware of what happens in the state offices.

Read all the Latest Politics News here