Focus on North Bengal, TMC's Rajya Sabha Faces a Strategic Mix of Old-Timers and Minority Representation

The Trinamool Congress on Monday announced Rajya Sabha nominations with the reappointment of three important veteran members: Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Dola Sen. However, Shanta Chetri from Darjeeling and Susmita Dev, who recently joined TMC from Congress, have been excluded from the nominations. Three new faces were also spotted in the nominations.

Senior leader Shekhar Ray, speaking to News18, expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is a great honor to be in the Upper House for the third consecutive time. I deeply respect Didi for her magnanimity. I will fulfill my responsibilities as a parliamentarian in accordance with the instructions of Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and our National General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay, alongside my fellow compatriots in the Rajya Sabha."

Saket Gokhale, a former journalist and RTI activist from Maharashtra, who also served jail time for his tweets, holds significant influence on social media platforms. Two years ago, he joined TMC.

In a tweet, he said: “I’m overwhelmed by their faith in me and for giving this opportunity to a young middle-class boy who comes from a non-political background. They’ve been the source of my strength, my inspiration for public service, & rock-solid pillars who stood by me and my family in the toughest times. I promise to give my all & everything to be an effective public representative and lawmaker & to stand up steadfastly for our democracy & Constitution."

I’m extremely grateful to my leaders @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for fielding me as a candidate for election as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. I’m overwhelmed by their faith in me & for giving this opportunity to a young middle-class boy who comes from a non-political… https://t.co/q13h9F79up — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 10, 2023

Prakash Baraik hails from the remote village of Alipurduar and grew up on the Indo-Bhutan border. As an Adivasi, he currently serves as the TMC President for Alipurduar and was nominated for Rajya Sabha for the first time. Speaking to News18, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “I come from a small village and could never have imagined that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee would provide me with this opportunity. I am a poor man, and I will strive hard to work for the betterment of backward communities."

Bangla Sanskriti Mancha president Samirul Islam is a well-known progressive minority figure who has been dedicatedly working for the backward class for a long time. Notably he does not belong to the TMC. Speaking to News18, he said, “It is a significant responsibility bestowed upon me, and it comes with challenges. I have to put in tremendous effort and I will certainly work hard. For me, this responsibility is of great magnitude."

The decision to nominate old-timer leaders and introduce fresh educated minority faces with a focus on North Bengal’s backward class is a notable aspect of the TMC’s Rajya Sabha nominations.

O’Brien has been a long-standing member of the Rajya Sabha, making him an obvious choice due to his experience and prominence within the party. Meanwhile, Sukhendu Ray is considered a veteran leader and his continued nomination reflects his valuable contributions and seniority. Similarly, Dola Sen’s association with Mamata Banerjee from the early days of her movement has played a role in her nomination.

Dynamics of the three new entries

Saket Gokhale, being an RTI activist and influencer, has faced legal consequences, including imprisonment, and his presence adds a strong national dimension to the party.

Prakash Baraik’s representation of the adivasi community in North Bengal holds significant importance for the TMC. Given the party’s relatively weaker performance in North Bengal since 2018, Baraik’s adivasi background sends a message to the community and his reputation for a modest lifestyle aligns with the TMC’s preference for such individuals.

Samirul Islam is an undeniable representative of the progressive minority face. With parties like ISF and Congress attempting to make inroads into TMC’s minority vote bank, Islam’s presence benefits the party. While he represents the minority community, he is also actively involved in working for the upliftment of backward Kurmi and other communities, which further strengthens the TMC’s position.