Former JD(S) Workers From Tumkur Thrashed For Joining BJP

Two former workers of the Janata Dal (Secular), Mubarak Pasha and Nazir, were beaten by the current workers of the party for joining Bharatiya Janata Party. According to News 18 Kannada, the workers responsible for this assault have been identified as Munna, Soukat, and Riyaz. This incident happened in Heggere village under Tumkur Rural police limits of Tumkur district.

Mubarak Pasha and Nazir were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Another JD(S) worker was also injured in the incident. A case has been registered regarding this incident at the Tumkur Rural police station.

Mubarak Pasha’s mother Hasina Heggere was a member of the Gram Panchayat backed by JD(S). But, she was upset about not being made the Gram Panchayat President and had left the party. She along with her family members joined BJP recently in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This is said to be the reason behind the attack.

To curb criminal incidents in the run upto the Assembly election, Bengaluru Police has launched a crackdown on the hideouts of criminals. The Police have detained more than 500 people with criminal antecedents so far. Among these criminals, there are more than 80 history sheeters. Their hideouts were raided by the team of Western Division DCP Laxman Nimbaragi and they found weapons in many places. About 20 criminals who could not be arrested despite a warrant being issued in their name have also been apprehended. The Police have decided to file cases against them under the Goonda Act and even deported some of them.

GB Jyothi Ganesh from BJP won the assembly elections from the Tumkur seat in 2018. He is contesting for a consecutive win this time also. N Govindaraju is the JD(S) candidate and Iqbal Ahmed is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

