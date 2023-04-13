Former Minister Sogadu Shivanna And Ex-MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol Quit BJP

After being denied a ticket from the Tumkur city constituency, former minister Sogadu Shivanna resigned from the BJP’s primary membership. On Thursday, he sent an email formally announcing his resignation. Shivanna was running for office in the Tumkur city constituency. His supporters were extremely upset by the BJP’s choice to grant a ticket to incumbent MLA Jyothi Ganesh yet again.

In the meantime, Shivanna, who met with hundreds of his supporters on Wednesday at Makam Kalyana Mantapa in Tumkur stated: “Because of BS Yediyurappa’s statements and pledge last time, in 2018, I withdrew from the competition. But, the promise-makers are no longer taken seriously. At the urging of party members and supporters, I will resign from the party tomorrow and run in the elections.” He said that community leaders and primary BJP workers were with him.

He added that he was sure to contest the polls from the Tumkur constituency but as of now is not sure whether he would contest from another party or as a non-party candidate. The 74-year-old leader was a four-time MLA from Tumkur.

Shivanna is not the only party member to resign from BJP. Earlier, after the release of the first list, Laxman Savadi had also left the party, disgruntled by not being given a ticket. And now, yet another party member, former BJP MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol has also announced his exit from the party after losing out on a ticket from the Jewargi Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering of supporters at Kalyan Mandapam in Kalaburgi, Doddappagouda said, “We have helped everyone in the taluk as much as possible. With or without power, we are with you. Some people have tricked me and denied me a ticket."

Doddappagouda is most likely to join the JD(S) party as former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said to reporters that the former’s name is on the top of the list of people formally joining the JD(S) on Friday.

