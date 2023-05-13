From Once Defying BJP to Engineering 'Op Kamala', Warhorse Yediyurappa Finally Walks Into Karnataka’s Sunset

BS Yediyurappa, the man who made the lotus bloom in southern India’s Karnataka, is very upset. Saddled with the responsibility of ensuring at least 125 seats in favour of the BJP, he can only look on with despair as the party was reduced to a mere 65 on Saturday.

The loss of the BJP is an indication of Yediyurappa’s walk into the Karnataka sunset. A photograph of the senior BJP leader taken the night before counting day speaks volumes of his disappointment, though he tried to maintain a brave face until the end.

“My target is to ensure that the BJP wins not just the assembly elections, but also sends maximum MPs to the Parliament,” Yediyurappa had told News18 confidently, but he seemed to have failed in his first assignment.

Known to be a “hot-blooded” and bold leader who had in 2008 taken oath as chief minister in the name of the farmers of Karnataka, Yediyurappa is famous for taking a stand on issues he truly believes in. However, he is faced with dejection and complete helplessness with the results.

“He had charged up the party workers to work hard for success this time. Despite his ailing health, he ensured that he travelled the length and breadth of the state. Unfortunately, the voters had another plan in mind and we accept their decision with humility,” said a senior BJP leader close to Yediyurappa.

Being the only chief minister who has served Karnataka four times, he unfortunately did not complete a single term as his political career was marked by fallout with the BJP, controversies, and corruption charges. Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa even decided to alter the spelling of his name for numerological reasons, by dropping the letter ‘d’ and adding an ‘i.’

The changes to Yediyurappa, however, are not limited to his name. According to political experts and BJP leaders, he has transformed into a more composed and experienced politician over the years. He is known to be a fierce and passionate BJP leader who was determined to set his party apart from the Congress.

In 2008, when the BJP won 110 seats — three short of a majority — Yediyurappa took the bold call of engineering defections or ‘Operation Kamala’ and lured two JD(S), one Congress and a few Independent MLAs to bring the party to power and form a stable government.

He did this without even consulting the party high command — a decision that only he could have made. In 2019, when the BJP fell short of the magic figure of 113 in the 224-member assembly, despite winning 105 seats, a confident, persistent, and astute Yediyurappa struck once again and engineered defections of 17 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S).

He then proudly occupied the chief minister’s seat only to be asked to step down by the party high command. Though Yediyurappa told News18 that he resigned of his own free will, the damage had been done to the BJP’s image for mishandling a political stalwart like him.

Bitter clashes later led to his exit from BJP and he challenged BJP with his Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) in the 2013 assembly elections, which resulted in BJP losing to Congress. Yediyurappa returned to power in 2014 and gave the much-needed momentum to the BJP, which won 17 of 28 Lok Sabha seats and improved its tally to 26 in 2019. However, he couldn’t pull off another Operation Kamala in the 2018 assembly polls and resigned within three days of taking oath as chief minister as the Congress and JD(S) staked claim as a coalition.

There were times when Yediyurappa’s relationship was strained with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, so much so that he was made to wait nearly 22 months before he was given clearance to appoint his cabinet of ministers in 2019. He not only held four cabinet meetings where he was the only minister in attendance but also flew to Delhi several times and was denied meetings with Shah and Modi.

Though his term in 2008 was largely tainted by corruption, he continued to display his fighting spirit despite a major fallout with the party leadership which led to him floating his party. In the ensuing election, the BJP was harmed badly and BSY’s party won six seats, a rare feat for a first-time political outfit.

Former Karnataka Legislative Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy had earlier told this reporter that though BSY’s political career had been dotted with challenges, he knew how to come out of them successfully.

“Yediyurappa loves challenges. He plans methodically and ensures the situation turns in his favour. Though he was known to be a man with a short temper initially, he has turned into anm astute politician over the years," said another BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

Throughout his career, Yediyurappa focused on building a pro-farmer, pro-poor image for BJP in Karnataka, with his campaigns aimed at helping farmers, bonded labourers, and small landholders. His last stint in office saw him take oath in the name of farmers while sporting a green shawl, which made him stand out from the rest of the BJP politicians. However, his career was also marked by the need to fend off adversaries within the party.

Yediyurappa’s zeal and hard work earned him an unquestionable position in the BJP and the hearts of the people of Karnataka. He will always be remembered for his efforts to help farmers and communities including the Muslims who felt that despite the fact he was a BJP leader with deep roots in the RSS, he had always treated them with respect.