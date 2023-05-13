Gadag Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.66 Gadag (ಗದಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gadag (ಗದಗ) district of Karnataka. Gadag is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gadag election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gadag and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 66. Gadag Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gadag Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,621 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,937 were male and 1,07,661 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gadag in 2023 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,15,621 eligible electors, of which 1,09,936 were male, 1,09,616 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,115 eligible electors, of which 97,006 were male, 94,100 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,571 eligible electors, of which 88,359 were male, 84,212 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gadag in 2018 was 149. In 2013, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency and 150 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Hanamantagouda Krishnagouda Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Anil Mensinakai of BSRCP by a margin of 1,868 which was 1.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.41% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H K Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Prakashbabu Mensinkai of BSRCP by a margin of 33,727 votes which was 24.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.7% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bidarur Shrishailappa Veerupakshappa of BJP won this seat beating H K Patil of INC by a margin of 8,616 votes which was 8.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 66. Gadag Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gadag:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gadag are: Vishwanath Khanapur (IND); Veerabhadrappa Veerappa Kabbinad (IND); Sachinkumar Karjekannavar (UPP); Rudrappa Basappa Kumbar (IND); Pooja Mallappa Bevoor (IMP); Mallikarjunagouda Shankargouda Parvatagoudra (IND); H K Patil (INC); Govindagoudra Venkanagoudra Ranganagouda (JDS); Doddamani Peersab (AAP); Chandrashekhar Desai (RCMP); Basavaraj Malode (IND); B M Patil (IND); Anil P Menasinakai (BJP); Anand Handi (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.66%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.14%, while it was 71.34% in 2013 and 62.31% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gadag went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gadag constituency:

Assembly constituency No.66. Gadag comprises of the following areas of Gadag district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gadag constituency, which are: Navalgund, Nargund, Ron, Shirahatti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gadag:

The geographic coordinates of Gadag is: 15°21’14.0"N 75°33’58.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gadag

List of candidates contesting from Gadag Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwanath Khanapur

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service / Motor Vehicle Insurance Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 32990

Total income: Rs 32990

Candidate name: Veerabhadrappa Veerappa Kabbinad

Party: IND

Profession: No

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sachinkumar Karjekannavar

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture & Pvt. Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rudrappa Basappa Kumbar

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pooja Mallappa Bevoor

Party: IMP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjunagouda Shankargouda Parvatagoudra

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 99.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H K Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 21.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.6 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 74.4 lakh

Candidate name: Govindagoudra Venkanagoudra Ranganagouda

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 94.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.2 lakh

Candidate name: Doddamani Peersab

Party: AAP

Profession: Business/Agriculture/Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore

Self income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekhar Desai

Party: RCMP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Malode

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B M Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 79.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil P Menasinakai

Party: BJP

Profession: Real Estate Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 crore

Self income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Anand Handi

Party: KRS

Profession: ITI Electrician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh.