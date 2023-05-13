Gangawati Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.62 Gangawati (Gangavathi, Gangavati) (ಗಂಗಾವತಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) district of Karnataka. Gangawati is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Gangavathi, Gangavati) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gangawati election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gangawati and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 62. Gangawati Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gangawati Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,738 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,199 were male and 96,538 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangawati in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,738 eligible electors, of which 96,731 were male, 97,348 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,865 eligible electors, of which 85,633 were male, 85,232 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,693 eligible electors, of which 78,300 were male, 78,393 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gangawati in 2018 was 22. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency and 12 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli of BJP won in this seat defeating Iqbal Ansari of BJP by a margin of 7,973 which was 5.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.91% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Iqbal Ansari of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli of BJP by a margin of 29,789 votes which was 23.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 48.11% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli of BJP won this seat beating Iqbal Ansari of JDS by a margin of 2,885 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 62. Gangawati Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gangawati:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gangawati are: Vijay Kumar Achappa (ABHM); Venkatesh Rao G Kulkarni Heggapur (BPKP); Shri Venkateshwara Maha Swamiji (HJP); Shivashankaryya Swami Shettar? Karatagi (IND); Sharanappa Singanal (UPP); Sharanappa Sajjihola (AAP); Shanmukha Valmiki (IND); Shankar Siddapur (BSP); Saraswati K (RPOII); Sangamesh Sugreevaa (IND); Prasad Taluri (IND); Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli (BJP); Mahammad Nathik Alam (IND); Karadi Basavaraja (IMP); Kanakappa Hanumappa Hudejali (KRS); Iqbal Ansari (INC); G Janardhan Reddy (KRJPP); Channakeshave Heriyaal Ramulu (JDS); Chakravarthi Nayaka T (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.61%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.92%, while it was 73.36% in 2013 and 63.41% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.69% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gangawati went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gangawati constituency:

Assembly constituency No.62. Gangawati comprises of the following areas of Koppal district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gangawati constituency, which are: Yelburga, Kanakagiri, Kampli, Vijayanagara, Koppal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gangawati:

The geographic coordinates of Gangawati is: 15°27’01.8"N 76°22’05.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gangawati

List of candidates contesting from Gangawati Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar Achappa

Party: ABHM

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Venkatesh Rao G Kulkarni Heggapur

Party: BPKP

Profession: Cinema Distributor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shri Venkateshwara Maha Swamiji

Party: HJP

Profession: Agricultural /Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 58.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 58.4 crore

Self income: Rs 10

Total income: Rs 10

Candidate name: Shivashankaryya Swami Shettar? Karatagi

Party: IND

Profession: Private job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 68.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharanappa Singanal

Party: UPP

Profession: Singleness & Private Servent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 68.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 66 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharanappa Sajjihola

Party: AAP

Profession: ADVOCATE/AGRICULTURE

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 31.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 29 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Candidate name: Shanmukha Valmiki

Party: IND

Profession: Daily wage & Social servent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankar Siddapur

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saraswati K

Party: RPOII

Profession: Daily wage

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sangamesh Sugreevaa

Party: IND

Profession: Civil Engineering

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 61.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 75.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 28.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Prasad Taluri

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 49 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Partnership

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 46.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.7 lakh

Candidate name: Mahammad Nathik Alam

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karadi Basavaraja

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 73.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 38.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 19 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kanakappa Hanumappa Hudejali

Party: KRS

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Iqbal Ansari

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Business & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 34.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12.2 crore

Self income: Rs 97.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 98 lakh

Candidate name: G Janardhan Reddy

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 20

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 246.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 132.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 113.6 crore

Self income: Rs 65.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.1 crore

Candidate name: Channakeshave Heriyaal Ramulu

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 50 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.2 crore

Self income: Rs 80.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Chakravarthi Nayaka T

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 84

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.