'Goondaism': Karnataka BJP Drops Clip Of Congress Leader Slapping A Ma

Political campaigns are currently underway in poll-bound Karnataka, which will see the electorate cast their votes on May 10. Even as parties try every trick in the book to win the hearts of the voters, a video of a Congress leader purportedly hitting a man in Karnataka was tweeted by the BJP on April 23. According to sources, the incident took place at Devapura village, where Congress MLA MB Patil was conducting his state tour. As per the video, MB Patil reportedly slapped the young man across his face after he raised questions about the village’s developmental works.

Taking a jibe, BJP wrote, “Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress. Arrogant INC Karnataka MLA MB Patil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers.”

Goondaism is in the DNA of CongressArrogant @INCKarnataka MLA @MBPatil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers.#CongressGuaranteePakka420 #CriminalCongress pic.twitter.com/n0IjWN0tPA — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 23, 2023

The short and somewhat blurry video clip captured MB Patil slapping a man on his face, who looked startled at the outcome. The Congress leader then bent over a little, appearing to have an interaction with the man, before following him and taking the man out of the crowd. Other politicians and villagers were also present on the site.

The recorded footage was quick to grab the attention of the Twitter population, who rallied in the comments to share their thoughts. “Evidently the ego problem in Congress has reached all levels of the hierarchy,” criticised one user. “Goondaism is now open in camera, Congress party’s leaders’ background is like that in recent times,” opined another.

Evidently the ego problem in Congress has reached all levels of the hierarchy.— Sarthak Singh (@Sarthaksszzzz) April 24, 2023

Goondaism is now open in camera , congress party’s leaders back ground is like that in recent times.— Mohandas (@mohandasvasu05) April 23, 2023

Another individual, however, seemed to lend out his support for MB Patil as he penned, “MB Patil is the most cool-headed, balanced politician of Karnataka politics. Ensure you go through the complete video. May you find the other side of the story.” A fourth user appeared to side with the Congress as they wrote, “..and still you are losing. Good try, but you stand defeated. Pack your bags.”

@MBPatil is the most cool headed, balanced politician of Karnataka politics. Ensure you go through the complete video. May you find the other side of the story.— Mahesh Devanagaon#StopHindiImposition (@mahesh_2134) April 24, 2023

..and still you are losing. Good try, but you stand defeated. Pack your bags.— अमित (@_AmitK_) April 23, 2023

According to sources, the man, Hanmantha Thuppada questioned MB Patil about his failure to implement the developmental works in Devapura village as promised. Irked by the question, MB Patil reportedly hit Hanmantha. In his defence, the Congress leader claimed that the man had used an unparliamentary word, due to which he was forced to take matters into his own hands.

Read all the Latest News here