‘Gossip, Rumour’: DK Shivakumar Rubbishes Claim About Siddaramaiah Being Offered Karnataka CM Post

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who is a contender for the Karnataka chief minister’s position, in an exclusive chat with News18 called “rumour and gossip” when asked about the speculation that the Congress high command has already chosen K Siddaramaiah for the top post while he will be offered the Deputy CM chair.

News18 spoke to Shivakumar before he left for New Delhi today to meet the Congress high command.

“Gossips, people create gossip. All political parties, media and friends in party also create gossip. I was asked to go there (Delhi) but I couldn’t because I had fever. Let us not get carried away with all these gossips,” DK Shivakumar told News18.

DK Shivakumar’s camp says no decision has been made since Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not in Delhi.

The Vokkaliga community has been rallying behind DK Shivakumar, asking the Congress to make him the next chief minister. Asked if the community will feel let down if the decision is not in his favour, the Vokkaliga strongman said, “I had requested Lingayat, backward class Swami ji, Vokkaliga Swami ji, JDS and even common man to give me a chance. They have given a chance and party will take a call now”.

The state Congress president refused to directly comment on Siddaramaiah’s claim that he has the support of a majority of MLAs. “I don’t know numbers. I know we have 135+1 associate member MLA. That is our number. That is the Congress number, not DK Shivakumar’s number. If anyone wants to claim anything, they can, I don’t have any numbers. I have learnt one thing, one man with a courage makes majority. I have been fighting,” said Shivakumar.

The leader also remembered other Congress loyalist and his contribution during their challenging days. “Ahmed Patel was a great friend and a leader. He would have been so happy that the Congress has come to power in Karnataka. Even Vilasrao Deshmukh would have enjoyed. His children spoke to me,” said DK Shivakumar.

As a parting shot, the Congress state president said he still believes in the line, “Loyalty will pay royalty.”