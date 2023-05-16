CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adah SharmaLSG vs MIKarnataka Election ResultsThe Kerala Story
Home » Elections » ‘Gossip, Rumour’: DK Shivakumar Rubbishes Claim About Siddaramaiah Being Offered Karnataka CM Post
1-MIN READ

‘Gossip, Rumour’: DK Shivakumar Rubbishes Claim About Siddaramaiah Being Offered Karnataka CM Post

Reported By: Harish Upadhya

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

DK Shivakumar refused to directly comment on Siddaramaiah's claim that he has the support of a majority of Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

DK Shivakumar refused to directly comment on Siddaramaiah's claim that he has the support of a majority of Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

DK Shivakumar's camp says no decision has been made since Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not in Delhi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who is a contender for the Karnataka chief minister’s position, in an exclusive chat with News18 called “rumour and gossip” when asked about the speculation that the Congress high command has already chosen K Siddaramaiah for the top post while he will be offered the Deputy CM chair.

News18 spoke to Shivakumar before he left for New Delhi today to meet the Congress high command.

“Gossips, people create gossip. All political parties, media and friends in party also create gossip. I was asked to go there (Delhi) but I couldn’t because I had fever. Let us not get carried away with all these gossips,” DK Shivakumar told News18.

DK Shivakumar’s camp says no decision has been made since Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not in Delhi.

The Vokkaliga community has been rallying behind DK Shivakumar, asking the Congress to make him the next chief minister. Asked if the community will feel let down if the decision is not in his favour, the Vokkaliga strongman said, “I had requested Lingayat, backward class Swami ji, Vokkaliga Swami ji, JDS and even common man to give me a chance. They have given a chance and party will take a call now”.

The state Congress president refused to directly comment on Siddaramaiah’s claim that he has the support of a majority of MLAs. “I don’t know numbers. I know we have 135+1 associate member MLA. That is our number. That is the Congress number, not DK Shivakumar’s number. If anyone wants to claim anything, they can, I don’t have any numbers. I have learnt one thing, one man with a courage makes majority. I have been fighting,” said Shivakumar.

top videos

    The leader also remembered other Congress loyalist and his contribution during their challenging days. “Ahmed Patel was a great friend and a leader. He would have been so happy that the Congress has come to power in Karnataka. Even Vilasrao Deshmukh would have enjoyed. His children spoke to me,” said DK Shivakumar.

    As a parting shot, the Congress state president said he still believes in the line, “Loyalty will pay royalty.”

    About the Author
    Harish Upadhya
    Harish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengaluru. He is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi. In 2014, he received t...Read More
    Tags:
    1. congress sonia gandhi
    2. DK Shivakumar
    3. k siddaramaiah
    4. karnataka elections 2023
    5. Priyanka Gandhi
    first published:May 16, 2023, 12:01 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 12:01 IST