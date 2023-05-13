Constituency No.166 Govindraj Nagar (ಗೋವಿಂದರಾಜನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Govindraj Nagar is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Govindraj Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Govindraj Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 166. Govindraj Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Govindraj Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.47%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,251 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,50,964 were male and 1,37,233 female and 54 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Govindraj Nagar in 2023 is 909 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,88,251 eligible electors, of which 1,53,009 were male, 1,39,914 female and 53 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,496 eligible electors, of which 1,26,485 were male, 1,12,980 female and 31 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,46,476 eligible electors, of which 1,31,333 were male, 1,15,143 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Govindraj Nagar in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 28 service voters registered in the constituency and 21 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, V Somanna of BJP won in this seat defeating Priyakrishna of BJP by a margin of 11,375 which was 7.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.33% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Priyakrishna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating H. Ravindra of BJP by a margin of 42,460 votes which was 32.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.36% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, V Somanna of INC won this seat beating R.Ravindra of BJP by a margin of 24,362 votes which was 23.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 166. Govindraj Nagar Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Govindraj Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Govindraj Nagar are: Santhosh Kumar K S (IND); S Suresh (IND); R Prakash (JDS); Priyakrishna (INC); Parveez Khan P (BSP); Mohankumar B N (IND); Lohith M (IND); K Umesh Shetty (BJP); Gopala (IND); Balakrishna M (UPP); B R Shashikumar (KRS); Anjana Gowda (AAP); Amjad Khan (IND); A Raj (IMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 53.69%, while it was 54.82% in 2013 and 42.39% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.189999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Govindraj Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Govindraj Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.166. Govindraj Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Govindraj Nagar constituency, which are: Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajaji Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Govindraj Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Govindraj Nagar is: 12°57’58.0"N 77°31’44.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Govindraj Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Govindraj Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Santhosh Kumar K S

Party: IND

Profession: Public company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 92000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 92000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Suresh

Party: IND

Profession: Vehicle driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Prakash

Party: JDS

Profession: Business Entrepreneur

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 10.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 95.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.9 crore

Self income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Candidate name: Priyakrishna

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1156.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 882 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 935 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 221.8 crore

Self income: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.5 crore

Candidate name: Parveez Khan P

Party: BSP

Profession: Fashion Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 32.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohankumar B N

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Candidate name: Lohith M

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: K Umesh Shetty

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 30.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.9 crore

Self income: Rs 74.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.2 lakh

Candidate name: Gopala

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 91 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balakrishna M

Party: UPP

Profession: Flower Decoration

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 28.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B R Shashikumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Retired from Private Company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anjana Gowda

Party: AAP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 54.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Amjad Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 94000

Liabilities: Rs 60806

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 94000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Raj

Party: IMP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.