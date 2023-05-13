Constituency No.135 Gubbi (ಗುಬ್ಬಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Gubbi is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gubbi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gubbi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 135. Gubbi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gubbi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,373 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,917 were male and 89,437 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gubbi in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,373 eligible electors, of which 92,134 were male, 90,749 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,900 eligible electors, of which 85,285 were male, 82,600 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,54,375 eligible electors, of which 78,970 were male, 75,405 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gubbi in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency and 46 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S R Srinivas (Vasu) of JDS won in this seat defeating G N Bettaswamy of KJP by a margin of 9,081 which was 5.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 35.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S R Shrinivas (Vasu) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating G.N. Bettaswamy of KJP by a margin of 7,244 votes which was 5.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.09% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S R Srinivas [ Vasu ] of JDS won this seat beating C.V.Mahadevaiah of BJP by a margin of 14,672 votes which was 11.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 135. Gubbi Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gubbi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gubbi are: Veereshaprasad R (Gubbi Veeranna) (IND); Srinivas T V (IND); Shivanna (BSP); S R Srinivas (Vasu) (INC); S D Dilipkumar (BJP); Praveen Gowda Chelur (KRS); Prabhuswamy B S (AAP); Nagaraju B S (JDS); H H Giriyappa (IND); Dr Bhavana R Giridhar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.92%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.99%, while it was 83.22% in 2013 and 80.46% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.93000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gubbi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gubbi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.135. Gubbi comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gubbi constituency, which are: Chiknayakanhalli, Sira, Tumkur Rural, Turuvekere, Tiptur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gubbi:

The geographic coordinates of Gubbi is: 13°23’35.2"N 76°51’23.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gubbi

List of candidates contesting from Gubbi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veereshaprasad R (Gubbi Veeranna)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivas T V

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanna

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture and Fair Price Shop,

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S R Srinivas (Vasu)

Party: INC

Profession: Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 17.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.9 crore

Self income: Rs 39.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 64.9 lakh

Candidate name: S D Dilipkumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Bairava Stone Craser Patnership

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 40.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 27.8 crore

Self income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Candidate name: Praveen Gowda Chelur

Party: KRS

Profession: Lawyer and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Candidate name: Prabhuswamy B S

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 90 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraju B S

Party: JDS

Profession: Industrialist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 63 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 37.8 crore

Self income: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 3.5 crore

Candidate name: H H Giriyappa

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 37.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Bhavana R Giridhar

Party: IND

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 11.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10 crore

top videos

Self income: Rs 20.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 51.7 lakh.