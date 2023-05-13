Gulbarga Uttar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.45 Gulbarga Uttar (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ ಉತ್ತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Gulbarga Uttar is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gulbarga Uttar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gulbarga Uttar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 45. Gulbarga Uttar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gulbarga Uttar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,959 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,40,459 were male and 1,36,402 female and 98 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gulbarga Uttar in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,76,959 eligible electors, of which 1,38,797 were male, 1,35,386 female and 98 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,722 eligible electors, of which 1,08,116 were male, 1,00,582 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,96,837 eligible electors, of which 1,00,345 were male, 96,492 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gulbarga Uttar in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Kaneez Fatima of INC won in this seat defeating Chandrakant B Patil (Chandu Patil) of KJP by a margin of 5,940 which was 4% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Qamar Ul Islam of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nasir Hussain Ustad of KJP by a margin of 20,121 votes which was 19.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.17% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Qamarul Islam of INC won this seat beating B.G. Patil of BJP by a margin of 14,955 votes which was 14.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 45. Gulbarga Uttar Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gulbarga Uttar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gulbarga Uttar are: Nasir Hussain Ustad (JDS); Mujahid Mazhari (IND); Mohammed Ashraf (AIMM); Md Mahmood Shah (BSP); Kaneez Fatima (INC); Inamdar Sajjad Ali (AAP); Chandrakant B Patil (Chandu Patil) (BJP); Bhovi Tarabai (BJSP); Abdul Raheem Mirchi Sait (IND); Abdul Hameed Dabur (ABMLS); Abdul Hameed Bagban (IND); A S Sharanabasappa (Sharan It) (JDU)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.27%, while it was 50.23% in 2013 and 50.7% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gulbarga Uttar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gulbarga Uttar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Gulbarga Uttar comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gulbarga Uttar constituency, which are: Gulbarga Dakshin, Gulbarga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gulbarga Uttar:

The geographic coordinates of Gulbarga Uttar is: 17°20’21.1"N 76°49’49.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Uttar

List of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Uttar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nasir Hussain Ustad

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service & Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 14.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mujahid Mazhari

Party: IND

Profession: Online Service and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Ashraf

Party: AIMM

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Md Mahmood Shah

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kaneez Fatima

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Educationist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 14.6 crore

Self income: Rs 18.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.1 lakh

Candidate name: Inamdar Sajjad Ali

Party: AAP

Profession: Karnataka State Govt. Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 97.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrakant B Patil (Chandu Patil)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 14.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 27.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 48.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bhovi Tarabai

Party: BJSP

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Raheem Mirchi Sait

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Hameed Dabur

Party: ABMLS

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 41.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdul Hameed Bagban

Party: IND

Profession: Fruit Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A S Sharanabasappa (Sharan It)

Party: JDU

Profession: Social Service and Advisor

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 38.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.