Gurmitkal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.39 Gurmitkal (Gurumitkal, Gurumathakal) (ಗುರುಮಿಠಕಲ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Yadgir (ಯಾದಗಿರಿ) district of Karnataka. Gurmitkal is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Gurumitkal, Gurumathakal) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gurmitkal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gurmitkal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 39. Gurmitkal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gurmitkal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,642 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,684 were male and 1,20,931 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gurmitkal in 2023 is 1002 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,642 eligible electors, of which 1,22,321 were male, 1,22,866 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,049 eligible electors, of which 1,01,432 were male, 1,01,613 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,818 eligible electors, of which 87,025 were male, 89,793 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gurmitkal in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency and 20 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Nagangouda Kandkur of JDS won in this seat defeating Baburao Chinchansur of JDS by a margin of 24,480 which was 16.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 52.4% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Baburao Chinchanasoor of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nagana Gouda Kandakura of JDS by a margin of 1,650 votes which was 1.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.94% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Baburao Chinchansur of INC won this seat beating Nagan Gouda Kandakur of JDS by a margin of 9,208 votes which was 9.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.84% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39. Gurmitkal Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gurmitkal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gurmitkal are: Sharana Gowda Kandakur (JDS); S Nijalingappa Doddasambra (KRS); Mallikarjun (UPP); K B Vasu (BSP); Baburao Chinchansoor (INC); Anpur Lalita Moulali (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.7%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 62%, while it was 63.55% in 2013 and 56.39% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.7% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gurmitkal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gurmitkal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Gurmitkal comprises of the following areas of Yadgir district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gurmitkal constituency, which are: Yadgir, Chittapur, Sedam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Narayanpet District of Telangana.

Map location of Gurmitkal:

The geographic coordinates of Gurmitkal is: 16°43’57.0"N 77°16’49.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gurmitkal

List of candidates contesting from Gurmitkal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sharana Gowda Kandakur

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.1 lakh

Candidate name: S Nijalingappa Doddasambra

Party: KRS

Profession: Social service/ Agriculture, Driving.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 21.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun

Party: UPP

Profession: Daily wage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K B Vasu

Party: BSP

Profession: Private work & Social services

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Baburao Chinchansoor

Party: INC

Profession: May. Amar Wineries Flat No. 103, KIADB Industry Colony Village Gadavanthi Humnabad Tq.,Bidar Dist.

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 crore

Self income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 33 lakh

Candidate name: Anpur Lalita Moulali

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 57.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 44 lakh

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh.