Haliyal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.76 Haliyal (Haliyala) (ಹಳಿಯಾಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Haliyal is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Haliyala) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haliyal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Haliyal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 76. Haliyal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Haliyal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,966 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,361 were male and 83,603 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haliyal in 2023 is 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,966 eligible electors, of which 87,495 were male, 84,699 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,649 eligible electors, of which 81,176 were male, 76,473 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,42,246 eligible electors, of which 73,467 were male, 68,779 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haliyal in 2018 was 350. In 2013, there were 419 service voters registered in the constituency and 247 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Deshpande R V of INC won in this seat defeating Sunil Hegade of JDS by a margin of 5,140 which was 3.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.41% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Deshpande R V of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sunil Hegade of JDS by a margin of 5,939 votes which was 4.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.78% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Sunil V Hegde of JDS won this seat beating Deshpande Raghunath Vishwanat of INC by a margin of 5,425 votes which was 5.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 46.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 76. Haliyal Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Haliyal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haliyal are: Sunil Hegade (BJP); Mannurappa Kallappa Jari (BSP); Mallayya Gangayya Hiremath (UPP); Jahangir Baba Khan (IND); Gurudipasing Harbanssing Sandhu (AAP); Ghotnekar Shrikanth Lakshman (JDS); Eliyas Kati (IND); Deshpande Raghunath (INC); Basavaraj Shekhsanadi (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.17%, while it was 76.25% in 2013 and 69.92% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.829999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Haliyal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Haliyal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.76. Haliyal comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Haliyal constituency, which are: Khanapur, Kalghatgi, Yellapur, Karwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goa.

Map location of Haliyal:

The geographic coordinates of Haliyal is: 15°12’55.8"N 74°32’02.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Haliyal

List of candidates contesting from Haliyal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunil HegadeParty: BJPProfession: (1) Swaraja Tractors Agency, Shri Vigneshwara Kissan Samman Enterprises. (2) Rice Mill in partnership Modern Stores, Modern Rice Mill Haliyal. (3) Transport Contract Gajanan Commercials and Contractors DandeliNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: 12th PassAge: 57Total assets: Rs 9.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 6.5 croreSelf income: Rs 36.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 45.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mannurappa Kallappa JariParty: BSPProfession: Private EmployeeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 52Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 25.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallayya Gangayya HiremathParty: UPPProfession: Direct Sales Executives in FinanceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 31Total assets: Rs 24 lakhLiabilities: Rs 99500Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jahangir Baba KhanParty: INDProfession: Artist PainterNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 8th PassAge: 61Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gurudipasing Harbanssing SandhuParty: AAPProfession: Retired Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 70Total assets: Rs 83.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 5.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ghotnekar Shrikanth LakshmanParty: JDSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: GraduateAge: 75Total assets: Rs 35.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 26.7 croreSelf income: Rs 87.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Eliyas KatiParty: INDProfession: ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 45000Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 45000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Deshpande RaghunathParty: INCProfession: Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 76Total assets: Rs 363.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 14.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 289.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 74.1 croreSelf income: Rs 1.2 croreTotal income: Rs 6.5 crore

Candidate name: Basavaraj ShekhsanadiParty: KRSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 33 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 27.4 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.