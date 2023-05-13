Hangal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.82 Hangal (ಹಾನಗಲ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Hangal is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hangal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hangal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 82. Hangal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hangal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,724 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,227 were male and 90,496 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hangal in 2023 is 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,724 eligible electors, of which 1,01,956 were male, 92,396 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,938 eligible electors, of which 92,394 were male, 81,540 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,625 eligible electors, of which 86,009 were male, 75,616 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hangal in 2018 was 54. In 2013, there were 47 service voters registered in the constituency and 44 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C M Udasi of BJP won in this seat defeating Mane Srinivas of KJP by a margin of 6,514 which was 3.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.1% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manohar H Tahashildar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Udasi C.M of KJP by a margin of 5,686 votes which was 3.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.93% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Udasi Channabasappa Mahalingappa of BJP won this seat beating Tahasildar Manohar of INC by a margin of 5,922 votes which was 4.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 82. Hangal Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hangal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hangal are: Udachappa Uddanakal (KRS); Subramanya Anant Hebbar (HJPS); Shrinivas Devendrappa Sankapale (IND); Shivaraj Sajjanar (BJP); Shiddu K Pujar (IND); Saikumar V Pawar (AAP); Pampapati S K (KRJPP); Manohar Hanumantappa Tahasildar (JDS); Mane Srinivas (INC); Mallikarjun (Rajanna) C Haveri (IND); Honnappa Hanamantappa Akkivalli (IND); Bovi (Barki) Manjunath (IMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.17%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.42%, while it was 83.06% in 2013 and 76.26% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hangal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hangal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.82. Hangal comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hangal constituency, which are: Yellapur, Shiggaon, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Sorab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hangal:

The geographic coordinates of Hangal is: 14°44’34.4"N 75°10’32.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hangal

List of candidates contesting from Hangal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Udachappa Uddanakal

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 27 lakh

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Subramanya Anant Hebbar

Party: HJPS

Profession: Advocate , business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shrinivas Devendrappa Sankapale

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaraj Sajjanar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 20.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Shiddu K Pujar

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 68500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 68500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saikumar V Pawar

Party: AAP

Profession: Civil Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 50.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 40.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pampapati S K

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture,business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Manohar Hanumantappa Tahasildar

Party: JDS

Profession: Shetkari & Legislative Assembly Allowances

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 83.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.3 crore

Self income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mane Srinivas

Party: INC

Profession: Director BTM Investments Pvt Ltd Hubballi , Director BTM forging Pvt Ltd, Director Veetech Valves Pvt Ltd, Director S R Process Controls Pvt Ltd, Partner Future Auto Solutions Hubballi

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 17.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 78.7 lakh

Candidate name: Mallikarjun (Rajanna) C Haveri

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 14.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.8 crore

Self income: Rs 35.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 35.9 lakh

Candidate name: Honnappa Hanamantappa Akkivalli

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bovi (Barki) Manjunath

Party: IMP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh.