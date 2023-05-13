Constituency No.221 Hanur (ಹನೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chamarajnagar (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Hanur is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hanur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hanur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 221. Hanur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hanur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,918 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,351 were male and 1,00,552 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hanur in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,918 eligible electors, of which 1,05,697 were male, 1,01,949 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,142 eligible electors, of which 93,207 were male, 87,935 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,484 eligible electors, of which 91,954 were male, 88,530 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hanur in 2018 was 59. In 2013, there were 55 service voters registered in the constituency and 46 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Narendra of INC won in this seat defeating Dr. Preethan Nagappa of JDS by a margin of 3,513 which was 2.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.49% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Narendra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Parimala Nagappa of JDS by a margin of 11,549 votes which was 8.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.39% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, R Narendra of INC won this seat beating Parimala Nagappa of BSP by a margin of 23,140 votes which was 18.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 221. Hanur Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hanur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hanur are: T Muthuraju (IND); T John Peter (RPI); Suresh M (KRS); Siddappa R (CCP); Selvaraj S (IND); Rajashekhar (IND); R Narendra (INC); Pradeep Kumar M (IND); N Pradeep Kumar (UPP); Muzamil Pasha (IND); Madesha M (BSP); M R Manjunath (JDS); M Nagaraju (IND); Harish K (AAP); G Murugeshan (KPPRP); Dr Preethan K N (BJP); D Shrikantaswamy (SKPA); C Siddarthan (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.02%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.1%, while it was 76.12% in 2013 and 69.87% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hanur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hanur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.221. Hanur comprises of the following areas of Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hanur constituency, which are: Malavalli, Kanakapura, Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, T Narasipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode Districts of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Hanur:

The geographic coordinates of Hanur is: 12°03’29.5"N 77°23’52.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hanur

List of candidates contesting from Hanur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Muthuraju

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T John Peter

Party: RPI

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Suresh M

Party: KRS

Profession: Auto Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddappa R

Party: CCP

Profession: Agriculture and journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 25.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Selvaraj S

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajashekhar

Party: IND

Profession: Auto Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Narendra

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 25.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21.4 crore

Self income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar M

Party: IND

Profession: News Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 67000

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Pradeep Kumar

Party: UPP

Profession: Auto Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 14000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muzamil Pasha

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 73.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Madesha M

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Employed and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M R Manjunath

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 316.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 61.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 257 crore

Self income: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 5.3 crore

Candidate name: M Nagaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 62600

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.1 lakh

Candidate name: Harish K

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Movie supporting Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 20.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Murugeshan

Party: KPPRP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 27555

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27555

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Preethan K N

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 91.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 89.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore

Self income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.8 lakh

Candidate name: D Shrikantaswamy

Party: SKPA

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 29.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C Siddarthan

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 24.9 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.