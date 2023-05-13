Constituency No.196 Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Hassan is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hassan election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hassan and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 196. Hassan Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hassan Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,691 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,276 were male and 1,03,407 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hassan in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,691 eligible electors, of which 1,06,284 were male, 1,06,658 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,430 eligible electors, of which 94,273 were male, 94,141 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,692 eligible electors, of which 84,909 were male, 84,783 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hassan in 2018 was 579. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency and 297 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Preetham J Gowda of BJP won in this seat defeating H S Prakash of INC by a margin of 13,006 which was 8.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H S Prakash of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating H.K.Mahesh of INC by a margin of 4,196 votes which was 3.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 46.78% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H S Prakash of JDS won this seat beating B. Shivaramu of INC by a margin of 16,804 votes which was 14.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 46.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 196. Hassan Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hassan:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hassan are: Swaroop B M (PRM); Ramesh V (KRS); R G Sathish (IND); Preetham J Gowda (BJP); H V Swamy (IND); H P Swaroop (JDS); H B Mallaiah (BSP); B K Rangaswamy (INC); A T Yogish (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.55%, while it was 69.57% in 2013 and 66.21% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.02% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hassan went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hassan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.196. Hassan comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hassan constituency, which are: Belur, Arsikere, Holenarasipur, Sakleshpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hassan:

The geographic coordinates of Hassan is: 13°02’19.3"N 76°05’14.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hassan

List of candidates contesting from Hassan Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Swaroop B MParty: PRMProfession: Daily wage laborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 35Total assets: Rs 5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh VParty: KRSProfession: Cow, Sheep and Chicken FarmingNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: 8th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R G SathishParty: INDProfession: T V MechanicNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Preetham J GowdaParty: BJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 41Total assets: Rs 53.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 21.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 45.4 croreSelf income: Rs 1.3 croreTotal income: Rs 2.5 crore

Candidate name: H V SwamyParty: INDProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 7.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H P SwaroopParty: JDSProfession: Business manNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 40Total assets: Rs 7.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 6.6 croreSelf income: Rs 13.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 25.8 lakh

Candidate name: H B MallaiahParty: BSPProfession: Retired Government EmployeesNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 66Total assets: Rs 94.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 31.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 63.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B K RangaswamyParty: INCProfession: Business, Agriculture and Srishti group of builders and developers institute partnerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 24.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 18.6 croreSelf income: Rs 13.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 22.3 lakh

Candidate name: A T YogishParty: AAPProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: 12th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 7.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 86.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6.8 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 10.7 lakh.