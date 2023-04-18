CHANGE LANGUAGE
HD Deve Gowda's Grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy Files Nomination; Know His Net Worth

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:49 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy declared his overall debts total Rs 38.94 crore.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s opponent in the Ramanagara constituency is Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of HD Deve Gowda, filed his nomination papers as a JD(S) candidate from the Ramanagara Assembly constituency on Monday. During the submission of nomination papers, Nikhil declared that he has assets worth Rs 77 crore which include five cars, including a Lamborghini. Along with a Lamborghini, Nikhil also has a Range Rover.

His overall debts total Rs 38.94 crore. According to the declaration, Nikhil owns movable properties worth Rs 46.81 crore, while his wife Revathi has assets worth Rs 1.79 crore. Revathi has immovable assets worth Rs 28 lakh, compared to Nikhil’s immovable assets worth Rs 28 crore. Regarding real estate, Nikhil is the owner of three office buildings in Richmond Town valued at Rs 28 crore, while Revathi is the owner of an apartment in Bengaluru’s Attiguppe valued at Rs 28.36 lakh. He had reported assets of Rs 74 crore during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which he had run unsuccessfully from Mandya.

Nikhil will face Iqbal Hussain who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Ramanagara. While filing his nomination papers, Iqbal declared his assets as well. According to the affidavit, he has inherited Rs 5.13 crore worth of assets. He also has Rs 54.23 crore of immovable property as well as 500 grams of gold and a Fortuner vehicle, among others. His annual income sits at Rs 66.30 lakh while he has liabilities amounting to Rs 8.71 crore.

Before filing the nominations, Nikhil Kumaraswamy paid a visit to JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda to get the B form. Reportedly, he was moved to tears seeing his grandfather in poor health. His father HD Kumaraswamy, mother Anitha Kumaraswamy and wife Revathi were present while receiving the B form. Anitha, who is an MLA from the Ramanagara Assembly constituency, has withdrawn from the election fray to make way for her son this time.

