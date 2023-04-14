HD Kumaraswamy, His Brother HD Revanna Disagree Over YSV Datta Rejoining JD(S)

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and his brother HD Revanna may have locked horns over the Hassan ticket controversy but just as the issue is reportedly being solved, they have found another reason to disagree. Former MLA YSV Datta’s re-induction into the JD(S) has had the two brothers in disagreement yet again.

Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna visited Datta’s home in Yagati and announced that he will run for office in the upcoming Kadur elections. Datta had previously quit the JD(S) to join the Congress party. Revanna has said that the JD(S) was always Datta’s home and had been so for 50 years. Hence it was a homecoming ceremony, he further said.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, who has claimed that he wasn’t consulted on the topic, is reportedly opposed to Datta’s re-entry into the party. It has been suggested that the abrupt turn of events was caused by Kumaraswamy being kept in the dark while Datta was granted membership into the JD(S) once again. Revanna has challenged these assertions, claiming that HD Deve Gowda had discussed the matter with Kumaraswamy. Datta’s induction as a JD(S) candidate for Kadur was requested by Gowda, according to Revanna. He also said that the former Prime Minister would himself come to file the nomination papers for Datta.

On the other hand, while Revanna’s wife Bhavani was being granted a ticket from the Chamaraj seat to put an end to the Hassan ticket row, Revanna questioned why they should move to the Chamaraj constituency. He and his workers would not go anywhere except Hassan, Revanna stated.

In midst of the animosity between the two brothers, Revanna also showed his concern towards Kumaraswamy’s health and said that he was overexerting himself, working day and night despite having two heart surgeries.

Read all the Latest News here