HD Kumaraswamy Stable And Recovering, Plans His Next Move From Hospital Bed

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is now said to be medically stable and recovering after he had to be hospitalised recently. According to Kumaraswamy’s office, the 63-year-old leader, who had been relentlessly touring, had a fever and was urged to rest by doctors. Kumaraswamy’s illness did not prevent him from formulating campaigning strategies for his party though. He has been making those plans from the hospital itself. A video of Kumaraswamy with a drip in his hand, preparing the outline of the campaign on a piece of paper, has gone viral.

H D Kumaraswamy was treated by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore at the Manipal Hospital on April 22 in the evening. He is hospitalised with generalised weakness and tiredness symptoms, the hospital said in a statement. All necessary medical examinations and care are being provided. He is recovering and his health is stable, it stated.

Before the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy has been travelling widely to campaign for JD(S) candidates across the state and the party office released a statement saying that Kumaraswamy had fallen ill due to campaigning in the heat.

The leader has told JD(S) workers not to worry and that he would take part in the election campaign after resting, according to a statement released by his office. Kumaraswamy has undergone heart-related surgery in the past.

Kumaraswamy announced a few days ago that he will leave electoral politics after 2028 because he needs to rest. “I won’t run for office again after the assembly elections in 2028," he declared. I need to rest, but that doesn’t mean I will completely be away. I will continue to advocate for the advancement of Karnataka’s citizens.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of HD Kumaraswamy, is running for polls from the Ramanagara constituency. Nikhil previously ran for office as a Member of Parliament from Mandya but lost to actress and independent candidate Sumalatha. The Ramanagara MLA seat previously held by Anitha Kumaraswamy has been given to her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

