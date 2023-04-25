CHANGE LANGUAGE
HD Kumaraswamy's Close Aide Asks Followers to Vote For Congress Candidate In Chikmagalur
1-MIN READ

HD Kumaraswamy's Close Aide Asks Followers to Vote For Congress Candidate In Chikmagalur

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 17:59 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

In the 2018 assembly elections, CT Ravi of the BJP defeated Shankar BL of the Congress by a margin of 26314 votes.

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge visited the state and will campaign for Congress in Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Parishad member and JD(S) leader SL Bhojegowda is known to be a close aide to former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. However, in a shocking development that has left political experts baffled, SL Bhojegowda has asked his followers to vote for the Congress candidate from the constituency of Chikmagalur. Turncoat HD Thammaiah, who left the BJP two months back to join the Congress party, is contesting from Chikmagalur.

In a video that has gone viral, SL Bhojegowda is seen talking to JD(S) workers and activists and asking them to support Congress’ HD Thammaiah from the Chikmagalur constituency. This request is strange as JD(S) has already fielded candidate BM Thimma Shetty from the constituency. This hints towards an internal pact made by the Congress and JD(S) together to defeat the BJP candidate from the constituency CT Ravi.

JD(S) is gearing up for the state assembly election. The official manifesto will be released soon by JDS. JDS will announce more programs along with Pancharatna Yojana. In addition, a separate manifesto will be released for Bangalore City, aiming to win ten of the 28 constituencies

In the 2018 assembly elections, CT Ravi of the BJP defeated Shankar BL of the Congress by a margin of 26314 votes. The constituency has 2,08,432 total voters, including regular voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Male voters make up 1,04,357, female voters make up 1,03,937, and 23 others.

