Constituency No.197 Holenarasipur (Holenarasipura, Hole Narsipur) (ಹೊಳೆನರಸೀಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Holenarasipur is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Holenarasipura, Hole Narsipur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Holenarasipur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Holenarasipur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 197. Holenarasipur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Holenarasipur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,137 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,176 were male and 1,00,955 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Holenarasipur in 2023 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,05,137 eligible electors, of which 1,06,032 were male, 1,03,054 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,341 eligible electors, of which 1,00,450 were male, 97,883 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,153 eligible electors, of which 91,921 were male, 89,232 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Holenarasipur in 2018 was 118. In 2013, there were 513 service voters registered in the constituency and 336 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H D Revanna of JDS won in this seat defeating Manjegowda B P of INC by a margin of 43,832 which was 24.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 60.13% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H D Revanna of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating S.G. Anupama of INC by a margin of 30,058 votes which was 18.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 57.14% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H D Revanna of JDS won this seat beating Anupama. S. G of INC by a margin of 27,606 votes which was 19.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 54.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 197. Holenarasipur Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Holenarasipur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Holenarasipur are: Tharesha H S (BSP); Shreyas M Patel (INC); H D Revanna (PRM); H D Revanna (JDS); Geetha B (AAP); G Devarajegowda (BJP); D R Rangaswamy (IND); B K Nagaraja (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.56%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.36%, while it was 81.83% in 2013 and 78.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.8% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Holenarasipur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Holenarasipur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.197. Holenarasipur comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Holenarasipur constituency, which are: Arsikere, Shravanabelagola, Krishnarajapete, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur, Hassan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Holenarasipur:

The geographic coordinates of Holenarasipur is: 12°50’23.6"N 76°14’28.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Holenarasipur

List of candidates contesting from Holenarasipur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tharesha H SParty: BSPProfession: Self BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 9.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shreyas M PatelParty: INCProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 31Total assets: Rs 37.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 35.5 croreSelf income: Rs 1.6 croreTotal income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: H D RevannaParty: PRMProfession: Daily wage laborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 30 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H D RevannaParty: JDSProfession: Agriculturist/Public ServantNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 65Total assets: Rs 80 croreLiabilities: Rs 15.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 62.5 croreSelf income: Rs 2.5 croreTotal income: Rs 3.8 crore

Candidate name: Geetha BParty: AAPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 41Total assets: Rs 7.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 40 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 47.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 7 croreSelf income: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: G DevarajegowdaParty: BJPProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 47Total assets: Rs 79 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 77.8 croreSelf income: Rs 19.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 19.3 lakh

top videos

Candidate name: D R RangaswamyParty: INDProfession: Retired Teacher & AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 62Total assets: Rs 88.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 11 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 70 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B K NagarajaParty: KRSProfession: Security and Main Power SupllyNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 59Total assets: Rs 30.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 25 lakhSelf income: Rs 2.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 2.5 lakh.