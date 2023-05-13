Honnali Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.110 Honnali (ಹೊನ್ನಾಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆೆ) district of Karnataka. Honnali is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Honnali election result and you can click here for compact election results of Honnali and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 110. Honnali Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Honnali Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,715 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,566 were male and 94,145 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Honnali in 2023 is 975 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,715 eligible electors, of which 97,676 were male, 95,655 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,518 eligible electors, of which 89,404 were male, 85,112 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,806 eligible electors, of which 80,189 were male, 75,617 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Honnali in 2018 was 52. In 2013, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency and 32 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M P Renukacharya of BJP won in this seat defeating Shanthanagowda D G of KJP by a margin of 4,233 which was 2.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D G Shantana Gowda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M. P. Renukacharya of KJP by a margin of 18,738 votes which was 12.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.84% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M P Renukacharya of BJP won this seat beating D G Shanthanagowda of INC by a margin of 6,400 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 110. Honnali Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Honnali:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Honnali are: Vasappa M (IND); Shanthana Gowda D G (INC); M P Renukacharya (BJP); Kunkova Krishnappa (BSP); K Narasimhappa (AAP); Hanumanthappa Soratur (KRS); H T Lakshmikantha (IND); Ganesha B A (UPP); Doddettinahalli Chandrashekharappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.21%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.75%, while it was 85.7% in 2013 and 82.64% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.459999999999994% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Honnali went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Honnali constituency:

Assembly constituency No.110. Honnali comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Honnali constituency, which are: Hirekerur, Harihar, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Shimoga Rural, Shikaripura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Honnali:

The geographic coordinates of Honnali is: 14°11’42.7"N 75°38’17.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Honnali

List of candidates contesting from Honnali Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vasappa M

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Army (Ex service Man)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 53.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shanthana Gowda D G

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 20.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 14.2 crore

Self income: Rs 58.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 58.6 lakh

Candidate name: M P Renukacharya

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 23.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.1 crore

Self income: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Kunkova Krishnappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 53 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Narasimhappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanumanthappa Soratur

Party: KRS

Profession: WAGES

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 28.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets:Rs 28 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H T Lakshmikantha

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 48 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2500

Candidate name: Ganesha B A

Party: UPP

Profession: Civil Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddettinahalli Chandrashekharappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 78.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 34.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.