Hosadurga Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.101 Hosadurga (ಹೊಸದುರ್ಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Hosadurga is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hosadurga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hosadurga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 101. Hosadurga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hosadurga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.68%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,360 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,907 were male and 90,451 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hosadurga in 2023 is 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,360 eligible electors, of which 95,626 were male, 91,511 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,379 eligible electors, of which 90,664 were male, 84,715 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,004 eligible electors, of which 86,356 were male, 81,648 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hosadurga in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Gulihatti D Shekar of BJP won in this seat defeating B G Govindappa of IND by a margin of 25,992 which was 16.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.66% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B G Govindappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gulihatti D. Shekar of IND by a margin of 20,017 votes which was 14.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.43% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Goolihatti D Shekar of IND won this seat beating B.G.Govindappa of INC by a margin of 1,168 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 101. Hosadurga Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hosadurga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hosadurga are: Thippeswamy M (JDS); Thimmappa K (BSP); Tanu Chikkanna Yadav (KRS); T Manjunath (IND); Sunil Kumar S Tumbinakere (UPP); Shekhara Naik M R (IND); S Lingamurthy (BJP); N V Raju (AAP); M S Sathish Jangama (IND); Gulihatti D Shekhar (IND); D Panduranga Garag (IND); B Geethanjali (IND); B G Govindappa (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.72%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.45%, while it was 79.94% in 2013 and 73.43% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hosadurga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hosadurga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.101. Hosadurga comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hosadurga constituency, which are: Holalkere, Hiriyur, Chiknayakanhalli, Kadur, Tarikere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hosadurga:

The geographic coordinates of Hosadurga is: 13°47’09.6"N 76°20’42.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hosadurga

List of candidates contesting from Hosadurga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Thippeswamy MParty: JDSProfession: BusinessmanNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 49Total assets: Rs 3.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 90.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.3 croreSelf income: Rs 5.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Thimmappa KParty: BSPProfession: Agriculture and businessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 36.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 28 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tanu Chikkanna YadavParty: KRSProfession: NoNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 13000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 13000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T ManjunathParty: INDProfession: Real EstateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 19.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 13.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 10.9 croreSelf income: Rs 3.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar S TumbinakereParty: UPPProfession: Private Company workerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 34Total assets: Rs 18.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 10.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 15 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shekhara Naik M RParty: INDProfession: Agriculture workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S LingamurthyParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture, Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 54Total assets: Rs 2.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 89.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 45.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 3.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: N V RajuParty: AAPProfession: Own Business, AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 40Total assets: Rs 27.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 3.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: M S Sathish JangamaParty: INDProfession: FarmerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 62.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gulihatti D ShekharParty: INDProfession: Om Shakthi Granites, Bangalore , Om Shakthi Exports Bangalre, Halurameshwara Minerals Pvt Ltd BangaloreNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 54Total assets: Rs 14.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 13 croreSelf income: Rs 12.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: D Panduranga GaragParty: INDProfession: Retired KAS officer and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 62Total assets: Rs 15.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 13.5 croreSelf income: Rs 12 lakhTotal income: Rs 42.2 lakh

top videos

Candidate name: B GeethanjaliParty: INDProfession: Advocate, ChitradurgaNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 46Total assets: Rs 46.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 36 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B G GovindappaParty: INCProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 67Total assets: Rs 2.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 18.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 81 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.