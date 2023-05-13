Constituency No.178 Hosakote (Hoskote, Ooscota, Ooscata) (ಹೊಸಕೋಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Rural (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) district of Karnataka. Hosakote is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hoskote, Ooscota, Ooscata) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hosakote election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hosakote and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 178. Hosakote Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hosakote Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,614 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,794 were male and 1,03,805 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hosakote in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,614 eligible electors, of which 1,08,248 were male, 1,05,486 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,911 eligible electors, of which 93,556 were male, 89,349 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,865 eligible electors, of which 81,391 were male, 77,474 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hosakote in 2018 was 8. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency and 17 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N Nagaraju (M T B) of INC won in this seat defeating Sharath Kumar Bachegowda of BJP by a margin of 7,597 which was 3.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M T B Nagaraj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B N Bachegowda of BJP by a margin of 7,139 votes which was 4.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.23% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B N Bachhe Gowda of BJP won this seat beating M.T.B.Nagaraju of INC by a margin of 3,878 votes which was 2.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 178. Hosakote Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hosakote:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hosakote are: V Nitesh Kumar (IND); T Nagaraju (IND); Suresha K (IND); Sharath Kumar K (IND); Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (INC); Sharath Bachegowda (RJPA); S R Raghunath (IND); Ramesha (BBP); Prashanth Subramani (AAP); Nithisha T D (IND); Naveen Kumar S R (IND); N Nagaraju (BJP); N B Nagaraj (IND); M Shrimathi (IMP); J Ashoka (IND); H T Shashikumar (IND); G Narayanaswamy (IND); Eregowda (IND); D M Lakshminarayana (BSP); B Sonnappa (KRS); Anusha P R (IND); Ambuja (IND); Ajay Kumar Reddy Adala (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.9%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.33%, while it was 90.99% in 2013 and 89.38% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.570000000000007% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hosakote went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hosakote constituency:

Assembly constituency No.178. Hosakote comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hosakote constituency, which are: Anekal, Mahadevapura, Devanahalli, Sidlaghatta, Kolar, Malur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Hosakote:

The geographic coordinates of Hosakote is: 13°05’34.8"N 77°51’04.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hosakote

List of candidates contesting from Hosakote Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Nitesh KumarParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T NagarajuParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 33.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresha KParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 9.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 16.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 6.7 croreSelf income: Rs 23.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 24.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sharath Kumar KParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 32Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharath Kumar BachegowdaParty: INCProfession: Social Service and BusinessmanNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: Post GraduateAge: 41Total assets: Rs 107.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 44.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 63 croreSelf income: Rs 31.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 94.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sharath BachegowdaParty: RJPAProfession: Supervisor, Royal Cabs Company, Hennu CrossNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 20000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S R RaghunathParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 45.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 45.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: RameshaParty: BBPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 36Total assets: Rs 12.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prashanth SubramaniParty: AAPProfession: Managing Partner at Innovation Business SolutionsNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 40Total assets: Rs 5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nithisha T DParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 10th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naveen Kumar S RParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N NagarajuParty: BJPProfession: Agriculturist and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 8th PassAge: 72Total assets: Rs 1609.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 98.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 536.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1073.4 croreSelf income: Rs 96.8 croreTotal income: Rs 137.9 crore

Candidate name: N B NagarajParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 67Total assets: Rs 2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M ShrimathiParty: IMPProfession: School TeacherNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 43Total assets: Rs 73.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 13.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 60 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J AshokaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H T ShashikumarParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G NarayanaswamyParty: INDProfession: Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 2.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 85 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: EregowdaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D M LakshminarayanaParty: BSPProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 55Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B SonnappaParty: KRSProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 63Total assets: Rs 3.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 46.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.2 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anusha P RParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 29Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: AmbujaParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar Reddy AdalaParty: INDProfession: Free LancerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 51Total assets: Rs 1.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 57741Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 65.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 82.6 lakhSelf income: Rs 32.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 32.5 lakh.