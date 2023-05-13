Hubli-Dharwad Central Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.73 Hubli-Dharwad Central (ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಧಾರವಾಡ ಕೇಂದ್ರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad Central is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hubli-Dharwad Central election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hubli-Dharwad Central and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 73. Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,920 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,288 were male and 1,16,603 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Hubli-Dharwad Central in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,920 eligible electors, of which 1,21,731 were male, 1,20,972 female and 33 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,179 eligible electors, of which 1,07,130 were male, 1,05,049 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,818 eligible electors, of which 92,929 were male, 90,889 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Hubli-Dharwad Central in 2018 was 36. In 2013, there were 54 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jagadish Shettar of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of INC by a margin of 21,306 which was 14.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.31% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Jagadish Shettar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of INC by a margin of 17,754 votes which was 15.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.61% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Jagadish Shettar of BJP won this seat beating Munavalli Shankranna Ishwarappa of INC by a margin of 26,009 votes which was 24.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.75% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 73. Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 26 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Hubli-Dharwad Central:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad Central are: Vikas Soppin (AAP); Shailendra Patil (KRS); Saulam Joseph (IND); S S Patil (KJPA); Revanasiddappa M Hosamani (Desai) (BSP); Raju Anantsa Naikwadi (IND); Raghavendra Prakash Kathare (HJPS); Megharaj S/O Mareppa Hiremani (LS); Maulali Rajesab Sanshi (IND); Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP); Mahantawodeyar Siddalingeshwargouda (JDS); Kalal Takappa S/O Yallappa (IND); Jagadish Shettar (INC); Badni Hemaraj Adiveppa (IND); Badangkar Sabaji (IND); Shivaraj K Shivanagoudra (UPP)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.14%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 60.97%, while it was 55.33% in 2013 and 58.4% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.17% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Hubli-Dharwad Central went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency:
Assembly constituency No.73. Hubli-Dharwad Central comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:
A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, which are: Navalgund, Kundgol, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Hubli-Dharwad Central:
The geographic coordinates of Hubli-Dharwad Central is: 15°22’39.0"N 75°08’42.7"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central
List of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Vikas Soppin
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture and busniess
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 23.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 90 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 59.3 lakh
Self income: Rs 5.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh
Candidate name: Shailendra Patil
Party: KRS
Profession: Social Service Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Saulam Joseph
Party: IND
Profession: Income Tax Inspector (Retired), Pensioner, Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 47.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh
Self income: Rs 3 lakh
Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh
Candidate name: S S Patil
Party: KJPA
Profession: News Paper Editor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Revanasiddappa M Hosamani (Desai)
Party: BSP
Profession: LIC Agency
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 96.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 16.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Candidate name: Raju Anantsa Naikwadi
Party: IND
Profession: Private Sub Building Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 18 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Raghavendra Prakash Kathare
Party: HJPS
Profession: Photography
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Megharaj S/O Mareppa Hiremani
Party: LS
Profession: Social Service and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 56
Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 25000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh
Candidate name: Maulali Rajesab Sanshi
Party: IND
Profession: Car Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mahesh Tenginakai
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 40.4 lakh
Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh
Candidate name: Mahantawodeyar Siddalingeshwargouda
Party: JDS
Profession: Private job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 35
Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 49.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Kalal Takappa S/O Yallappa
Party: IND
Profession: Private Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 74
Total assets: Rs 0
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 0
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Jagadish Shettar
Party: INC
Profession: Lawyer and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 67
Total assets: Rs 13.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 91.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 10.1 crore
Self income: Rs 29.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 31.2 lakh
Candidate name: Badni Hemaraj Adiveppa
Party: IND
Profession: Farming and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 64
Total assets: Rs 59.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 54.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 59.2 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Badangkar Sabaji
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 65.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 93 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shivaraj K Shivanagoudra
Party: UPP
Profession:
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education:
Age: 32
Total assets:
Liabilities:
Gender: Male
Moveable assets:
Immovable assets:
Self income:
Total income: .