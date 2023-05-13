Hubli-Dharwad West Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.74 Hubli-Dharwad West (ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಧಾರಾವಾಡ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad West is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hubli-Dharwad West election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hubli-Dharwad West and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 74. Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,49,504 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,24,495 were male and 1,24,982 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hubli-Dharwad West in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,49,504 eligible electors, of which 1,27,344 were male, 1,27,881 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,579 eligible electors, of which 1,11,033 were male, 1,09,531 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,760 eligible electors, of which 97,799 were male, 95,961 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hubli-Dharwad West in 2018 was 98. In 2013, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency and 63 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Arvind Bellad of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Ismail Tamatgar of INC by a margin of 40,487 which was 25.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.16% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Aravind Chandrakant Bellad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating S. R. Morey of INC by a margin of 11,182 votes which was 8.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.1% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bellad Chandrakant Gurappa of BJP won this seat beating Honnalli Jabbarkhan Hayatakhan of INC by a margin of 33,347 votes which was 30.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 74. Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hubli-Dharwad West:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad West are: Vinod Dasharath Ghodke (PBI); Vadiraj Madhusudhan Mannari (Pandurangi) (AIHCP); Shivraj Makadawale (IND); Shidaraya M Kenchannavar (IND); Saroja F Nagendragad (IMP); Santosh Nandur (UPP); Mohammed Ismail Mukti (IND); M D Rottigawad (M D R) (KRS); Gururaj Istalingappa Hunasimarad (JDS); Deepak Chinchore (INC); Daragad Rajesab Moulasab (IND); Bhanubee Shaikh Alias Hosamani (IND); Basavaraj Malakari (IND); Arvind Bellad (BJP); Aravind M (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.49%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 61.79%, while it was 57.61% in 2013 and 56.08% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.7% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hubli-Dharwad West went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hubli-Dharwad West constituency:

Assembly constituency No.74. Hubli-Dharwad West comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, which are: Dharwad, Navalgund, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Kundgol, Kalghatgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hubli-Dharwad West:

The geographic coordinates of Hubli-Dharwad West is: 15°24’43.6"N 75°03’02.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad West

List of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinod Dasharath Ghodke

Party: PBI

Profession: Mechanic and Yoga teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Vadiraj Madhusudhan Mannari (Pandurangi)

Party: AIHCP

Profession: Business, Crime Loka - Weekly News Paper and Youtube Channel Editor and Owner, President of Akihila Bhramhana Cultural Educational Institutions, MCSS Security and Detective Agency, Proprietor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shivraj Makadawale

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Pig Transport

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 54.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shidaraya M Kenchannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Togetherness and Lawyer work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Saroja F Nagendragad

Party: IMP

Profession: Daily wages and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Santosh Nandur

Party: UPP

Profession: Service and Training and Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 22 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Ismail Mukti

Party: IND

Profession: Business [APMC Martket Agent]

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: M D Rottigawad (M D R)

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gururaj Istalingappa Hunasimarad

Party: JDS

Profession: Layer Job and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 17.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16.8 crore

Self income: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: Deepak Chinchore

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 12.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 92.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11.4 crore

Self income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Daragad Rajesab Moulasab

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 68.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bhanubee Shaikh Alias Hosamani

Party: IND

Profession: Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Malakari

Party: IND

Profession: Farming and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Arvind Bellad

Party: BJP

Profession: M.D of bellad company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 106.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 81.1 crore

Self income: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.3 crore

Candidate name: Aravind M

Party: AAP

Profession: Consultancy services

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 43.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 90 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh.