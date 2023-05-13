Hubli-Dharwad West Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.74 Hubli-Dharwad West (ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಧಾರಾವಾಡ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad West is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hubli-Dharwad West election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hubli-Dharwad West and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 74. Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,49,504 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,24,495 were male and 1,24,982 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Hubli-Dharwad West in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,49,504 eligible electors, of which 1,27,344 were male, 1,27,881 female and 27 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,579 eligible electors, of which 1,11,033 were male, 1,09,531 female and 15 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,760 eligible electors, of which 97,799 were male, 95,961 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Hubli-Dharwad West in 2018 was 98. In 2013, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency and 63 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Arvind Bellad of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Ismail Tamatgar of INC by a margin of 40,487 which was 25.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.16% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Aravind Chandrakant Bellad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating S. R. Morey of INC by a margin of 11,182 votes which was 8.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.1% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Bellad Chandrakant Gurappa of BJP won this seat beating Honnalli Jabbarkhan Hayatakhan of INC by a margin of 33,347 votes which was 30.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.97% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 74. Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Hubli-Dharwad West:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad West are: Vinod Dasharath Ghodke (PBI); Vadiraj Madhusudhan Mannari (Pandurangi) (AIHCP); Shivraj Makadawale (IND); Shidaraya M Kenchannavar (IND); Saroja F Nagendragad (IMP); Santosh Nandur (UPP); Mohammed Ismail Mukti (IND); M D Rottigawad (M D R) (KRS); Gururaj Istalingappa Hunasimarad (JDS); Deepak Chinchore (INC); Daragad Rajesab Moulasab (IND); Bhanubee Shaikh Alias Hosamani (IND); Basavaraj Malakari (IND); Arvind Bellad (BJP); Aravind M (AAP)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.49%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 61.79%, while it was 57.61% in 2013 and 56.08% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.7% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Hubli-Dharwad West went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Hubli-Dharwad West constituency:
Assembly constituency No.74. Hubli-Dharwad West comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:
A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, which are: Dharwad, Navalgund, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Kundgol, Kalghatgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Hubli-Dharwad West:
The geographic coordinates of Hubli-Dharwad West is: 15°24’43.6"N 75°03’02.9"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad West
List of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Vinod Dasharath Ghodke
Party: PBI
Profession: Mechanic and Yoga teacher
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 58
Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4 lakh
Total income: Rs 4 lakh
Candidate name: Vadiraj Madhusudhan Mannari (Pandurangi)
Party: AIHCP
Profession: Business, Crime Loka - Weekly News Paper and Youtube Channel Editor and Owner, President of Akihila Bhramhana Cultural Educational Institutions, MCSS Security and Detective Agency, Proprietor
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Others
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh
Candidate name: Shivraj Makadawale
Party: IND
Profession: Social Service and Pig Transport
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 54.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 34.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh
Candidate name: Shidaraya M Kenchannavar
Party: IND
Profession: Togetherness and Lawyer work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 65
Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore
Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh
Candidate name: Saroja F Nagendragad
Party: IMP
Profession: Daily wages and social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 60
Total assets: Rs 10000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 10000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Santosh Nandur
Party: UPP
Profession: Service and Training and Social Activist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 22 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 9 lakh
Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Candidate name: Mohammed Ismail Mukti
Party: IND
Profession: Business [APMC Martket Agent]
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 65000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore
Self income: Rs 2 lakh
Total income: Rs 2 lakh
Candidate name: M D Rottigawad (M D R)
Party: KRS
Profession: Agriculture and Social worker
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 55
Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gururaj Istalingappa Hunasimarad
Party: JDS
Profession: Layer Job and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 17.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 16.8 crore
Self income: Rs 7 lakh
Total income: Rs 7 lakh
Candidate name: Deepak Chinchore
Party: INC
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 12.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 92.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 11.4 crore
Self income: Rs 15.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh
Candidate name: Daragad Rajesab Moulasab
Party: IND
Profession: Hotel Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 68.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 59.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 9 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh
Candidate name: Bhanubee Shaikh Alias Hosamani
Party: IND
Profession: Wages
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 50000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 50000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Basavaraj Malakari
Party: IND
Profession: Farming and business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 21.9 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore
Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Candidate name: Arvind Bellad
Party: BJP
Profession: M.D of bellad company
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 106.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 14.8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 81.1 crore
Self income: Rs 3.2 crore
Total income: Rs 4.3 crore
Candidate name: Aravind M
Party: AAP
Profession: Consultancy services
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 19.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 43.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 90 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh.